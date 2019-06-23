‘Fixer Upper’ Couple Chip & Joanna Gaines Celebrate Crew’s First Birthday

As hard as it might be for some Fixer Upper fans to believe, Chip and Joanna Gaines’ fifth child, Crew, turned one yesterday!

Just one day after Crew’s first birthday, Joanna took to Instagram to pay tribute to her little man by sharing an adorable array of snapshots with her 10.9 million followers.

The first photo in the collection featured Joanna and Chip’s four older children Drake, 14, Ella Rose, 12, Duke, 10, and Emmie Kay, 9, as they crowded the hospital door with their father while awaiting the delivery of their little brother.

The mother-of-five also included a few intimate snapshots from the delivery room as well as a couple of snaps of her older children cuddling the newest addition to the Gaines’ family. The final snapshot in the future featured the proud daddy-of-five flashing a vibrant smile with baby Crew slumbering inside of his car seat on the ground as they finally left the hospital and headed home.

“One year ago. What a gift you are to all of us sweet boy,” the Fixer Upper alum gushed in the caption of the sweet selection of family photos.

In a little over 12 hours since the photos were published on her profile, the loving tribute to baby Crew broke the internet, accumulating over 1.1 million likes and just shy of 8,000 comments.

Many of Joanna and Chip’s fans couldn’t believe it had already been a year since they had baby Crew. Some obsessed over how sweet the first photo of everyone crowding the hospital door was. Several even thanked Joanna for sharing the photos with their fan base.

Most kept their comments simple by gushing over the adorable photos while wishing baby Crew a happy first birthday. Joanna even received a few congratulations for being blessed with such a beautiful family.

As the proud mother’s massive Instagram following knows, Joanna makes a habit out of sharing sweet snapshots of her adorable children. Just five days ago, she shared a photo of Chip holding Crew while flashing a huge pearly white grin as she wished her husband a happy Father’s Day.

Loading...

Three weeks ago, Joanna shared a very relatable photo of baby Crew playing in a sea of colored pencils sitting beside a wicker basket he presumably dumped all over the floor.

Many of her followers took to the comments to jest about how they were either currently going through the same with their toddlers or how they remembered the days when their kids did the same thing.

All in all, the Gaines family appears to have adjusted well to the newest addition to their family.