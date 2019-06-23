‘Love & Hip Hop’ Star Teairra Mari Arrested In NYC For Alleged Drunk Driving

Love & Hip Hop Hollywood star Teairra Mari was caught by New York City police for driving under the influence and she was arrested. Although the reason for this arrest was reportedly because the performer was intoxicated, TMZ also reported in today’s post that Mari had allegedly been operating a motor vehicle without a valid license.

The 31-year-old R&B singer, who had been shown on the MTV show battling alcoholism, was caught in the early morning hours of June 22 while she was behind the wheel of a red Dodge Charger. She was coming through the Midtown Tunnel when the cops began to chase her.

The chase provided the police with visual signs of difficulty. Apparently, they noticed that the front right wheel of the entertainer’s Charger was missing and her front bumper was just hanging on by a steel thread.

“The bumper on the front of the vehicle was creating sparks as she drove through the tunnel, commented All Hip Hop,

Meanwhile, TMZ was not sure if Teairra was asked to take a breathalyzer test, but the site did say that “she had trouble maintaining her balance” after she got out of the vehicle. The cops also relayed that “she allegedly reeked of booze.”

When the police ran her license and discovered it had been suspended or revoked, they cuffed her and took her into custody.

Mari remains in custody awaiting arraignment at the time of this post.

The latest report on Mari — before this arrest situation information was released today — came yesterday when Teairra was taken to task by 50 Cent. He demanded more money — some $4,842.50 — from his former flame, stated The Blast. The rapper filed papers in court “as he continues his hunt to collect on the $30,000 she still owes him.”

Teairra is said to be worth half-a-million dollars, according to The Richest.

Loading...

The last time the Detroit-born reality star, a regular on social media, hit up Instagram was two weeks ago at which time she pondered the shape of her eyebrows. The television personality’s most important problem at that moment was to get help finding a “brow person in N.Y.”

Not any longer. Now, the Love & Hip Hop star Teairra Mari — who released her first album when the 31-year-old talent was just 16 — has much more important matters on her plate. Surely, these most recent problems will take her focus away from how to manage her personal image, as far as grooming is concerned.