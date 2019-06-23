Woman Falls Asleep During Flight & Wakes Up Alone On Dark, Empty Plane

Air Canada is currently in the media spotlight as a woman named Tiffani Adams claims she fell asleep during her 90-minute flight on June 9 from Quebec to Toronto only to wake up alone – and freezing – in a locked, pitch black airplane.

The woman reports that she woke up to discover the plane had been cleared, parked, and locked up for the evening.

“I fell asleep probably less than halfway through my short 1.5 hour flight,” she penned in a message posted on Air Canada’s, per the Independent.

In her post, Adams explains that she woke up a few hours after her flight landed. She was freezing and still buckled into her seat. She remembers there being no light in the aircraft as she was surrounded by complete darkness. Tiffani reportedly pulled out her phone to call a friend for help, but her phone died roughly a minute into the phone call.

Adams added that she made an attempt to charge the phone so she could make a call for help. Unfortunately, she realized the power on the plane had been turned off.

“I can’t charge my phone to call for help I’m full on panicking [because] I want off this nightmare asap. As someone with an anxiety disorder as is I can tell you how terrifying this was,” she continued to explain.

Adams recalls questioning if she was actually awake as she felt as though she was stuck in a bad dream.

Air Canada passenger wakes up to find herself 'forgotten' in empty plane https://t.co/ATqL0WeSBN pic.twitter.com/6WkyQxBi7V — CTV News (@CTVNews) June 22, 2019

In time, Tiffani recalls being able to make it to the cockpit of the plane and locating a torch that she used to get to the main door.

As Adams finally got the main door opened and felt slightly relieved, she realized she was at least 50 feet off of the ground. Unable to make the drop out of the plane, she sat with her legs hanging out of the doorway as she used the torch to send distress signals with the hopes that someone would find her.

Adams recalled gaining the attention of an employee who was driving a luggage cart. According to her post, the employee admitted to being “in shock” to discover her sitting there before asking how she got there.

An Air Canada passenger fell asleep on her flight. When she woke up, the plane had already landed and was parked. She was alone. It was pitch-black. And her phone had died. https://t.co/9ugYNOWLlu — NPR (@NPR) June 22, 2019

The airport employee echoed her confusion on how the aircraft staff managed to leave her on the plane.

Tiffani reports living with recurring night terrors as she’s unable to forget being forgotten on the plane.

According to the Independent, representatives of Air Canada confirmed they are currently reviewing how she was forgotten on the plane while remaining in contact with her.