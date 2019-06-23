‘The Young And The Restless’ Star Doug Davidson Suffers Tragic Loss

While things have been going well for The Young and the Restless star Doug Davidson who portrays Paul Williams on the show, he suffered a horrible loss recently, and he is hurting.

Davidson took to his social media accounts and shared the awful news that he lost his beloved cat to cancer last Wednesday. In his tweet, Davidson mentioned that his pet had helped him through some difficult moments. On Instagram, the actor posted that he misses his pet.

Shortly after he revealed the heartbreaking news, Davidson’s c0-stars and his Y&R fans replied with words of comfort.

Greg Rikaart (Kevin Fisher) wrote, “Lots and lots of love to you guys, Dougie. Hang in there.”

Lauren actress, Traci Bregman also sent her love. Davidson’s former co-star Abhi Sinha (Ravi Shapur), who also lost a pet last year, replied, “It’s never fair. So sorry, Doug.”

One of Davidson’s followers lamented the short lifespans of dogs and cats. She commented, “Condolences on your loss. I wish they (cats & dogs ) lived 30+ years. They truly are family.”

Of course, even three decades isn’t enough to spend with a beloved pet, and when they pass, it is such a painful time of heartache and loneliness, and several people responded with stories of their own loss noting that they still sometimes find themselves looking for a departed cat or dog.

We lost our boy to cancer on Wednesday. He was a brilliant soul who helped me through some incredibly difficult times. May God rest his soul. pic.twitter.com/ApMJ87fT0Q — Doug Davidson (@DougDavidsonYR) June 22, 2019

Davidson also shared a photo of beautiful flowers with a simple message about losing his buddy, and his on-screen wife, actress Lauralee Bell who portrays Christine in Genoa City, gave her condolences.

Last year, fans couldn’t believe it when Davidson was silently dropped from the scripts. He disappeared from the storylines with no explanation, and viewers quickly responded with posts on social media as well as letters, emails, calls, and petitions for the actor’s return to the small screen as Genoa City police chief Paul Williams. When Mal Young left the show, and Josh Griffith returned as head writer and Anthony Morina stepped in as executive producer, Paul showed up almost immediately and fans rejoiced. His return happened with no explanation for his absence, but now he regularly appears. Traci’s (Beth Maitland) novel also recently featured Davidson as one of her throw-back 1940s characters, and viewers responded by expressing how much they enjoyed watching one of their favorites in a new light (or, in this instance, in black and white).

Deepest sympathies to Davidson and his household as they adjust to life after losing their sweet buddy.