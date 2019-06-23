Nicki Minaj Hints That She’ll Marry Boyfriend Kenneth Petty: ‘I Think I Have What I Was Striving For’

Nicki Minaj may be walking down the aisle soon.

The “Anaconda” rapper opened up about her relationship with her new boyfriend, Kenneth Petty, when she returned to her Queen Radio Show on Friday, June 21. Entertainment Tonight reports that Minaj told her audience that she and Petty were taking steps toward married life. Fans were surprised that the rapper, who has been dating Petty since last year, was taking things more seriously with her beau.

“We did get our marriage license,” Minaj shared. “I think I have what I was striving for, just happiness. It was so hard to get to a happy place. Now that I’m there I don’t want to compromise that for anyone or anything.”

The “Super Bass” rapper went public with her relationship with Petty in December of 2018. Minaj shared a photo of her and Petty on her Instagram where she posted multiple photos of them together. In the photos, Minaj is seen beaming and laughing with her boyfriend. More recently, Petty was featured in Minaj’s steamy new video for her single, “MEGATRON.”

While Minaj and Petty are seemingly taking their relationship to the next level, the pair faced controversy early in their relationship. According to People, Minaj’s fans checked Petty’s background and learned that he had a “problematic backstory.”

The New York native reportedly went to prison for manslaughter in 2002 and is a registered sex offender. The outlet claims that Petty was convicted in April of 1995 of attempted rape in the first degree for an incident that occurred in September of 1994 involving a 16-year-old girl. He was sentenced to 18 to 54 months in prison, though it’s unclear how much of that time he actually did.

Minaj and Petty reportedly met when she was 16 and living in Queens, New York. While the couple parted ways, she’s referred to him as, “one of my first loves.” TMZ shared that the two had “great chemistry” when they reconnected last year. Minaj defended her boyfriend as the reports about his past began to surface.

“He was 15, she was 16 … in a relationship. But go awf Internet. Y’all can’t run my life. Y’all can’t even run y’all own life. Thank you boo,” she said.

If Minaj and Petty are planning to walk down the aisle, this will be the Pinkprint artist’s first marriage. The rapper dated Love & Hip Hop star Safaree Samuels for 12 years before calling it quits in 2014. Minaj then moved on to rapper Meek Mill back in 2015 and the pair dated for two years.

Shortly after their split, the “Chun Li” rapper dated Nas until January of 2018 when their relationship “ran out of steam,” per Capital Xtra.