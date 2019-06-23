Michael Jackson Allegedly Planted Lisa Marie Presley’s Underwear In His Bedroom During Marriage

Micheal Jackson is being accused of doing an odd act with his former wife Lisa Marie Presley’s underwear during the couple’s marriage.

According to The Sun, Michael Jackson would spray perfume on Lisa Marie Presley’s underwear and place them in places they could easily be seen.

Sandy Domz, who claims that she was an administrative assistant at Jackson’s Neverland Ranch, claims that the King of Pop planted the underwear in his own bedroom to make people think he was having sexual intercourse with Presley, although she slept in a different room.

“Michael would get a hold of some underwear and throw them on the floor. They were also sprayed with perfume and it was to make it look like Lisa Marie had been in the bedroom. But to my knowledge, she was never in there. She was either in the rose room or had slept on the guest beds,” Domz says.

Sandy also says that MJ would listen in on his then-wife’s telephone calls and even record them.

“Working in my office, I had a console that’s a large phone. It shows all the lines and all the intercoms that are on the ranch, and Mr. Jackson was notorious for listening in on conversations, and he listened to Lisa’s conversations. He wouldn’t tape her phone calls if she wasn’t on the ranch, she wasn’t a priority,” she added.

Michael Jackson and Lisa Marie Presley were married from 1994 to 1996 and were considered a very controversial and confusing couple at the time.

It was Lisa Marie, who is the daughter of the late King of Rock and Roll Elvis Presley, who filed for divorce. She cited irreconcilable differences at the time of the split.

Following the divorce, Presley claimed that she didn’t believe the child molestation allegations against Jackson, calling the claims untrue. However, she has not said anything publicly about the scandal since 2003.

MJ died on June 25, 2009. Since that time, the sexual abuse claims have not gone away. In fact, this year they were brought to the forefront yet again with the HBO documentary Leaving Neverland.

In the film, Wade Robson and James Safechuck recalled their stories about how the singer sexually abused them, claiming that the sexual assault started at an early age and lasted until they were young teenagers.

The documentary started a media firestorm that has yet to officially die down and raised old questions about Michael Jackson’s sexual orientation.

Fans can see more by streaming Leaving Neverland on HBO.