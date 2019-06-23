Instagram Bombshell Pamela Alexander Shows Off Skin-Tight Dress That Barely Contains All Her Curves

Pamela Alexander may have a hard time finding a dress that fits, but her Instagram following doesn’t seem to mind.

The curvy model took to Instagram to share a picture of herself rocking a skin-tight green dress that barely contained all of her curves. The cut-out dress hugged her figure as she struck a sultry pose. Alexander clutched the dress as her caption noted that she was “casually holding everything in place.”

While it’s not clear just how comfortably Pamela might be able to walk in the dress, the picture was a huge hit with her fans, garnering close to 40,000 likes and scores of supportive comments.

“Piece of art,” one person wrote.

“Beautiful,” another commented.

The picture featured a dress from the online fashion giant Fashion Nova, a company that Pamela frequently promotes through her social media pages. As Alexander has grown her following to more than 2.1 million people, she has branched out into more promotional work and seized opportunities to monetize her enormous following. In fact, nearly all of her recent posts have been promoting some manner of swimwear or dresses.

While Pamela hasn’t disclosed how much she’s making through these posts, experts estimate that models with huge followings like Alexander can pull in a very comfortable income through sponsored posts. As the marketing firm DigiDay reported, Instagram influencers can general earn about $1,000 per 100,000 followers for their posts, meaning that Pamela Alexander is at the highest end alongside models connected to major companies like Victoria’s Secret.

Those at the upper echelon can make even more, the report noted.

“[B]rands can start with $250 per Instagram post for social stars with less than 50,000 followers, then add roughly $1,000 per 100,000 followers per post. For well-known celebrities, the price has to go much higher. Kim Kardashian, for instance, reportedly charges over $250,000 for an Instagram photo,” the report noted.

Pamela has done more than just share racy pictures to monetize her Instagram page. While there is certainly no shortage of those skin-baring pictures, she has also used the platform to give fans a glimpse of her private life including some behind-the-scenes shows and highlights of her travel around the globe.

This has helped Pamela Alexander to build a large and devoted following, especially those who are happy to see a model who doesn’t fit the industry stereotype of being tall and stick-thin. Pamela proudly shows off her fuller figure, earning praise from fans who are happy to see a model who might look more like they do.