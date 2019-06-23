Joe Jonas Sees Ex, Gigi Hadid, In Paris As He & Sophie Turner Prepare For Their Wedding

Joe Jonas’s trip to Paris became a trip down memory lane as he attended the same fashion show his ex-girlfriend, Gigi Hadid, walked in.

The “Sucker” singer was in the front row as his runway model ex walked at the Berulti Menswear Spring/Summer fashion show in Paris, as per Entertainment Tonight. The outlet shared that Jonas was seen “looking intently” as Hadid and the other models walked down the runway. Hadid hit the runway wearing a sea blue suit at the show.

The “Lovebug” singer’s wife, Sophie Turner, didn’t attend the show on Friday, June 21.

According to Hollywood Life, the run-in with Hadid wasn’t uncomfortable for either of them. The couple dated back in 2015 and were only together for a few months. Jonas then met Turner in 2016 and the two have been together ever since. Hadid dated singer Zayn Malik for several years until the two split back in January, per Elle.

Joe Jonas answers the "Shag, Marry, Kill" game with exes Gigi Hadid, T-Swift and Demi Lovato https://t.co/yac3sjf32U pic.twitter.com/qWbkKt7PO1 — VANITY FAIR (@VanityFair) July 29, 2016

Jonas and Turner have been in the city of love for a few days now and have been spotted at dinners and riding scooters through the streets. The two even posted a photo on both of their Instagram accounts of them kissing near the Eiffel Tower.

Many of the couple’s fans are speculating that the two are there for their second wedding. While neither Turner nor Jonas have said when they will exchange vows again, they did confirm in May that they would have a bigger wedding for their family and friends in France this summer.

The Game of Thrones alum and the “Cool” singer legally wed in Las Vegas in May. The two got married after the Billboard Music Awards and were surrounded by their close friends and Joe’s brothers, Nick and Kevin.

An insider shared with ET that the couple wants their Parisian nuptials to be special for both them and their guests.

“Joe and Sophie are a couple that loves to have fun and live in the moment, and that’s exactly what getting hitched in Vegas was,” a source said. “The couple does plan to have a more formal wedding with their family and friends, but this ceremony was just fun. Joe and Sophie are planning to get married in Paris later this year.”

While the two haven’t confirmed that they will have their second wedding this weekend, they both celebrated their bachelorette and bachelor parties recently. Jonas spent time in Ibiza with his brothers and his friends, while Turner spent time in Spain with her GOT co-star, Maisie Williams, and more of her friends.