Cindy Crawford Proves She’s Still Got It In Skimpy Black Bikini At Age 53

Cindy Crawford is showing off her toned body in a racy black bikini at the age of 53. The former supermodel and her daughter were photographed together in Miami this week, both wearing tiny little two-piece bathing suits.

According to The Daily Mail, Cindy Crawford was photographed by paparazzi as she sported a tiny black bikini with a classic triangle top, which flaunted the model’s ample cleavage.

Cindy also donned a pair of matching bottoms, which showed off her lean legs and midriff. Crawford added a white cover-up over the bikini, which tied at the front and allowed fans to peek through to the bathing suit underneath.

Cindy had her long brown hair parted to the side and styled in soft, straight strands that fell down her back and over her shoulders. She accessorized with layered gold chains around her neck, multiple bracelets on her wrists, and a pair of oversized sunglasses as she carried a coffee in her hand.

Crawford seemed to don a minimal makeup look, which included a fresh face, nude lip, and darkened brow.

Cindy’s daughter, model Kaia Gerber also wore a black bikini, which showed off her thin frame and toned arms, as well as put the tattoo on her rib cage on full display.

Gerber added to her look with a white bucket hat, dangling earrings, and a pair of black and white pants.

According to Fox News, Cindy Crawford recently opened up about nudity at her age after model Christy Turlington posed naked.

“We want to show women who are 53, and I think Christy just turned 50, that there’s still beauty in that,” Crawford said on Watch What Happens Live.

“I remember some snarky person on Instagram — there seem to be a lot of those — posted something like, ‘Ah, why are you still doing those at your age?’ And I was like, is there an age where being nude isn’t beautiful? It’s just a different kind of beauty. That is part of the reason I still do shoots.”

Earlier this year, Crawford spoke on the issue revealing that if she takes care of herself there is no reasons she shouldn’t be allowed to show off her body and be proud of it, even if she doesn’t look the same as she did when she was 20- or 30-years-old.

