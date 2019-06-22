Former ‘Playboy’ Model Shantal Monique Goes Topless In New Instagram Snap

It’s nothing new for Playboy model Shantal Monique to ditch her clothes and flaunt her enviable assets. Despite posting her sultry snaps on social media with frequency, her fans never seem to get enough of it.

Staying true to her form and style, the model recently took to her account and posted a topless picture which immediately sent a wave of excitement among her fans.

In the extremely racy snap, the model could be seen wearing nothing but a pair of white panties. Since full-on nudity is not permitted on Instagram and violation can lead to permanent deletion of one’s account, Shantal didn’t take the risk and concealed her nipples with the help of her arms.

Although the move disappointed many fans who wanted the model to bare it all, she still flashed major underboob to titillate her fans.

The 30-year-old stunner let her blond tresses down while she wore a pink lip color to accentuate her luscious lips.

As of this writing, the picture accrued more than 25,000 likes and almost a thousand comments where fans couldn’t stop themselves from drooling over the model’s hot figure and the generous display of skin.

Commenting on the pic, fans wrote various complimentary phrases for Shantal, including “the sexiest woman in the world,” “true goddess,” “extremely sultry,” “incredible boobs,” and “hottest babe.” One fan wrote that even though the picture is nude, it is extremely artistic and stylish and there is no element of vulgarity in that.

In the caption, Shantal posted a rant against the double standards of society on how it treats women. The model said that the way women carry themselves, their opinions, their bodies, and even their emotions are dictated by society to control and shame them.

The feminist message was well-received by many of her female followers who appreciated the model for her stance.

“I love you even more now. You are a strong and amazing person. Keep doing what you are doing,” one of her fans wrote.

While most of the comments were positive, there were a few negative ones too. One fan, for instance, wrote that some rules are natural and people must respect their biology.

Shantal, however, didn’t agree and posted a long reply to the commentator to explain her point.

According to Famous Birthdays, Shantal was the former South African Playmate of the Year and was also featured as a Playboy Cyber Girl twice.

The Seattle native studied Bio-Chemistry at Arizona State University after getting her Associates of Science degree, but retained her love for modeling and pursued it as a full-time career.