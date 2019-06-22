‘Maxim’ Model Kindly Myers Flashes Her Enviable Assets In New Instagram Snapshot

American model Kindly Myers recently took to her Instagram and treated her 1.6 million followers to a risque new photograph, where she left very little to the imagination by wearing a skimpy bikini.

The model posed for the picture while sitting on the trunk of a palm tree against the beautiful backdrop of the beach. She opted for a teal-colored crocheted bikini that allowed her to flaunt her never-ending cleavage — a move that sent temperatures soaring.

Kindly tied her hair into a messy bun and accessorized with a pair of trendy shades. She looked away from the camera to strike a very sexy and candid pose.

Although Kindly decided to wear minimal makeup, she spiced up her look by applying some blue glitter all over her decolletage, which obviously drew onlookers’ attention toward her enviable assets.

According to the geotag of the picture, it was captured in San Diego, California, and within a few hours of going live, the snap amassed almost 16,000 likes and 300-plus comments.

Commenting on the racy photo, one of her fans called her the sexiest woman alive, while another one said that no matter how many times he sees Kindly’s bikini pics, he can never get enough of her sexiness. While a third fan said the following to describe the model’s beauty.

“If thousands of artists worked for a thousand years, they would hardly be able to create a work of art that surpasses the depth of your feminine beauty.”

Others wrote comments like “utterly mesmerizing,” “stunning,” “pure hotness,” and “mouthwatering curves.”

Before posting the snap, Kindly wowed her admirers with yet another bikini snapshot wherein she could be seen posing on a beach, wearing a barely there pink-and-yellow bikini to flaunt her incredible physique.

She let her beautiful blond tresses flow freely over her arms and chest, while she looked away from the camera to strike a pose.

Kindly kept it simple by opting for a delicate gold pendant and by wearing minimal makeup. The picture, which was captured at Miami Beach, Florida, racked up almost 18,000 likes and over 350 comments as of this writing.

According to an article by Height Line, the 33-year-old model was born in a small town in Kentucky. She lost her father at a young age and was raised along with her two siblings in her hometown of Bowling Green.

She initially did not intend to become a model, and shortly after graduating from high school, Kindly joined the U.S. Army as an Automated Logistical Specialist. She served in the Army National Guard for four years, during which she developed herself physically and mentally.