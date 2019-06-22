Farrah Abraham Freaks Instagram Out, And It Isn’t The Braless Cleavage

Farrah Abraham has posted to Instagram her latest update, and given the response, the star’s June 22 update appears to be freaking the platform out.

Earlier today, Farrah updated her account. A still photo with video editing showed the 28-year-old seated on a cream-colored couch. Farrah was semi-reclining as she posed in a slinky, cleavage-flaunting, and visibly braless dress. The satin blue number was classy compared to other updates from the Teen Mom OG star. Nonetheless, the way the picture has been edited is confusing fans.

The picture had been stretched in and out. It showed Farrah appearing to both narrow and widen her frame. The effect seemed to show the mother elongating her torso before shrinking it. Much like Farrah, the couch also appeared to be moving.

No mention of the editing was made in Farrah’s caption; she only mentioned traveling from Las Vegas, Nevada, to Dubai, alongside thanking her photographer.

Fans don’t seem to know what to make of it.

“Wtf!” one user wrote.

“This looks messed up,” another commented.

“Don’t get it,” a third wrote.

Other fans probed Farrah on her Dubai mention. As fans will know, Farrah has been spending time in the United Arab Emirates of late. Updates this month have come from Dubai, as Farrah has posed in front of the Burj Khalifa, as well as sending bikini snaps with Dubai geo-tags.

One fan asked if Dubai is Farrah’s current domicile. Another told her that the sunny destination didn’t “want” her. While some comments slammed the Nebraska-born star, not all responses were negative.

“Hey beautiful. @farrahabraham we should go out on a date,” one fan wrote.

Farrah’s Instagram is often the source of controversy. Unlike her former Teen Mom OG co-stars, Farrah doesn’t update her account with wholesome family snaps. While Maci Bookout, Catelynn Lowell, and Amber Portwood will post group shots in backyard or kitchen settings, Farrah’s Instagram errs on the adult side.

Her topless or nude updates aren’t exclusively slammed, but many fans seem to find them inappropriate for a mother whose career was built on parenting. Farrah is a mother to 10-year-old Sophia.

Farrah has left the Teen Mom franchise. Her decision to depart was stated to be a choice, per Cosmopolitan. Earlier this year, the magazine reported that Farrah “quit” the MTV show to pursue her career in the adult entertainment industry. Farrah’s sex tapes have made major headlines.

Today’s update does seem to have freaked out a few of Farrah’s 2.2 million followers.