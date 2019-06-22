Joe Jonas & Sophie Turner Share A Sweet Moment Near The Eiffel Tower Before Their Second Wedding

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner are seeing all that Paris has to offer as they get ready to walk down the aisle for the second time.

The couple both shared a photo of one of their stops in the city of lights on Saturday. In the photo, the two lovebirds share a kiss as they capture the Eiffel Tower in the background. At the time of writing, Turner’s post of the photo received more than 2 million likes from her 13.9 million followers. Jonas’ post received more than 1 million likes from his 1.2 million followers.

People reports that the Game Of Thrones alum also shared her full outfit from the day. She wore a white corset and olive jacket to stroll around Paris with her boyfriend. She then decided to pair the look with white tennis shoes. On the post, Turner added a sticker that said “glowing.”

The outlet also shared that Jonas was seen riding scooters through the city of love over the weekend before the couple went sightseeing. The two also attended dinner with friends during their trip to Paris.

The couple is preparing to say “I do” for the second time just one month after getting married in May. The two decided to wed in Las Vegas after attended the Billboard Music Awards. While the couple is already technically married, they didn’t rule out their plans for a wedding in Europe, which was set to take place this summer. Although they are currently in France, neither Turner nor Jonas has confirmed when they will be getting married.

E! News shared that the X-Men star and the DNCE frontman also attended Paris Fashion Week while on their excursion. The two were photographed leaving a Celine boutique on Saturday. On Friday, the “Cool” singer was photographed sitting front row at the Berluti Menswear spring/summer 2020 show.

The Inquisitr previously reported that the couple, who have been together since 2016, is planning for their wedding in France to be something they both will never forget.

“Joe and Sophie want to have a huge party,” a source told Us Weekly in May of their upcoming French nuptials. “The decor is going to be sophisticated, but there’ll be some kitschy elements, including a really wild cake. There’ll be a live band, and the Jonas Brothers are expected to take the stage.”

Both Turner and Jonas recently had their bachelorette and bachelor parties before leaving for Paris. Turner spent time in Spain with her close friends, including her GOT co-star Masie Williams. Jonas spent time with his brothers Nick, Kevin, and Frankie and his friends in Ibiza.