Constance Nunes Flaunts Massive Cleavage In Swimsuit With Plunging Neckline

Constance Nunes took to her Instagram profile less than two hours ago to put her breathtaking figure on display.

The sizzling snapshot featured Nunes rocking a green one-piece swimsuit with a plunging neckline that allowed The Car Masters: From Rust to Riches star to flash a generous amount of cleavage, as well as a little underboob. Featuring a pinstripe texture, the one-piece hugged the mechanic’s dangerous curves in all the right places.

Nunes struck a seductive pose as her long brunette locks flowed down her face and over her body. With hand playfully fiddling with her tresses, Constance fiercely gazed into the camera with her lips pursed just enough to tease a glimpse of her pearly white teeth.

According to the caption of the sexy snapshot, residents of North California who were attending Wekfast USA would get to enjoy her company, as she was slated to host.

Nunes encouraged her 325,000 followers to get their tickets so they could come hang out with her during the gathering.

In just two hours, her followers showered the photo with over 6,000 likes and nearly 100 comments.

Replying to her request for snacks in the caption of the sexy photo, a few jested that they’d be happy to bring and serve themselves as a snack to the brunette bombshell.

“Now you look like a ’68 Bullitt… beauty and danger green…,” one of her followers penned in the comments.

Many swooned over how excited they were to get to see her at the upcoming car gathering next week.

Overwhelmed by her fabulous figure, many of her fans kept things simple with nothing more than heart and fire emoticons. A few opted to complement how stunning she looked in the green one-piece, as opposed to discussing the upcoming Wekfast.

The photo comes just three days after Constance put her voluptuous form on display in a barely there string bikini. In just three days, the equally sexy snapshot has accumulated over 33,000 likes and just shy of 300 comments.

Loading...

“I am surprised that their is no steam coming out of that water…..girl you are too hot,” one individual joked in the comments.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Nunes is also currently juggling life as a newlywed in addition to her careers as both a mechanic and a model.

Showing off both her cars and her toned physique a few times a week, fans of Constance can keep up with what’s going on in her life by checking out her Instagram.