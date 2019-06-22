‘The Young And The Restless’ Star Melody Thomas Scott Shares Adorable Eric Braeden Video

In a beautiful real-life moment, The Young and the Restless actress Melody Thomas Scott shared a video of Eric Braeden in real life after a long day of the two portraying Victor and Nikki Newman in Genoa City.

Thank goodness Melody Thomas Scott joined Instagram recently. Since joining the popular social media platform, she’s shared some wonderful pieces of her daily life outside of portraying Nikki Newman on Y&R. One of her most recently shared posts showed Victor Newman actor and author Eric Braeden helping her out to her car after a long day on set playing the Newmans.

As they walked out of the building, Braeden pointed out that it’s come to this — he’s merely her gopher. The journey to Thomas Scott’s car seems long, but that gives this dynamic duo even more time to banter after a long day and week of work. When he finally helps her safely to her car, Braeden gives his on-screen wife a sweet kiss on the cheek goodbye. The entire candid moment between the obviously close friends warmed the hearts of many fans,

One viewer replied, “After watching this for a third time, I’m just in awe of the connection you guys have shared with us fans all these many years. Just seeing this the day after you posted but it made my weekend! Love it and love you both. xo”

Earlier in the day, the actress shared a hot off the presses of herself and Braeden and Nikki and Victor. They stood in front of a new painting in Victor’s office at Newman Enterprises.

Some fans revealed that they started watching the number one rated CBS Daytime drama because of the chemistry and relationship between Nikki and Victor.

One wrote, “My favorite couple! I started to watch Y&R because of Niktor [Nikki plus Victor].”

On the show right now, these two face an uphill battle as Victor fights for his life due to a rare blood disease. According to The Inquisitr, Victor finds out that his treatments haven’t worked well, and he will begin an experimental treatment, which brings more hope. Unfortunately, along with a possible cure, the untested drugs also bring some severe side effects, which will undoubtedly make Nikki and Victor’s lives tougher in the days ahead. Victor even turned over leading the company to Victoria (Amelia Heinle), but only after asking Adam (Mark Grossman) and Nick (Joshua Morrow) first. For now, Victor’s focus is on fighting the disease, and Nikki is right there by his side.