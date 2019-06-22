American Model Meredith Mickelson Stuns In Black Lace Lingerie

Meredith Mickelson is one of the most successful models in the international fashion arena and has modeled for big brands like Maybelline, Jonathan Simkhai and Calvin Klein.

Not only that, but the model has carved out a name for herself in the modeling industry by being featured on the cover of Vogue magazine twice.

The 20-year-model is no stranger to flaunting her sexy body on the runway as well as on social media, and in the recent sultry Instagram photograph, the blonde bombshell stunned her 1.8 million followers by wearing a set of skimpy lingerie.

The racy ensemble allowed Meredith to flaunt a glimpse of her cleavage as well as her slim waist and well-toned legs. Meredith could be seen sitting on a sofa against the backdrop of red curtains. To pose for the picture, she lifted her chin up and looked straight into the camera to pull off a very provocative look.

Meredith wore her blond tresses down, letting it cascade over her slender neck. She opted to wear some glossy red lip color that accentuated her luscious lips and painted her cheeks with a red blusher to highlight her well-defined cheekbones.

Within about five hours of going live, the snap racked up close to 25,000 likes and fans showered her with various comments and complimentary phrases.

In order to express their admiration for the hot model, Meredith’s legions of ardent admirers commented on the pic with words and phrases like, “l am falling in love with you,” “your beauty left me speechless,” “God you are perfect,” and “absolutely gorgeous and wonderful.” One devout fan — who couldn’t contain his excitement after looking at the sultry photo — went a step ahead and said that Meredith is “wifey material.”

Apart from her fans and followers, some of Meredith’s fellow models and celebrities also liked and commented on the picture, including Lauren Layne, Chase Carter, DJ Maeva Carter and Mohieb Dahabieh, the head of communications at Ralph & Russo couture.

Prior to posting the said picture, Meredith stunned her fans with an up-close image of herself wherein she not only flaunted her well-defined features but also showed off her enviable décolletage to set pulses racing. The picture amassed almost 600 comments and about 42,000 likes as of this writing.

The traction gained by the snap shows that the model is, indeed, immensely popular on the photo-sharing website.

Meredith is quite proud of her career achievements and in an exclusive interview with Good American, she talked about her ultimate career highlight and said the following.