Alessandra Ambrosio’s Rock Hard Body Is On Full Display In Sexy Navy Bikini

There are those who routinely post average bikini photos on Instagram, and then there’s Alessandra Ambrosio who basically invented the sexy bikini post. The Victoria’s Secret model shared a new photo to her social media feed Friday, and she is looking hotter than ever. In the new photo, Alessandra is emerging out from the ocean in a tiny navy bikini as water droplets cascaded off her body.

Alessandra’s brunette hair was soaking wet as she donned the hot swimsuit. With her eyes closed, the model descended on the beach holding a white conch shell which was rather confusing to her followers. Most of her 10 million followers were focused on her rock hard body, however, and didn’t even notice the shell in the photo.

The new post from Alessandra is her 15th swimsuit post for the month of June, and quite possibly her most revealing. The navy blue bikini featured a tie-strap around her shoulders and ruffles on the side of her bottoms. The bikini had a satin finish and was revealing enough to show off the model’s cleavage.

The sexy new photo brought in over 106,000 likes and hundreds of comments from Alessandra’s followers. The model was complimented with heart-eyed emojis in the comment section as well as dozens of blue hearts to match her bikini color.

In the caption, Alessandra teased that “summer is here” on the first day of the season, and several fans commented that they hoped summer would never end.

How Alessandra maintains her killer body is no secret. The model opened up about her fitness and diet routine to Bazaar in 2017 before a Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show.

“I have never been a fan of running, but lately I’ve been doing it and also have figured out different ways to incorporate cardio in my everyday routine. Instead of running indoors I go for a run in my neighborhood, take a hike with friends or play volleyball at the beach.”

Loading...

Alessandra’s prior bikini photo had all kinds of heads turning after she shared a post of herself topless in a nude cheeky bottom which showed off her booty. The model did have a bikini top on at one point but slid it off of her shoulders as she lay face down on a lounge chair. The cheeky post was one of Alessandra’s most popular to date, bringing in over 320,000 likes total. Traditionally, a bikini post from the Angel brings in anywhere from 100,000 to 200,000 likes, but those numbers raise the more scandalous the photo.