La La Anthony Rocks A Sexy Swimsuit That Has Python Written All Over It

La La Anthony sure knows how to share her never-ending sex appeal. The 35-year-old television personality posted a va-va-voom bathing suit shot on Instagram today. The picture, which was taken while the star propped herself up on the back of a bench, showed her with her legs spread and her ample bosom on show.

The ankle tattoos of this former MTV VJ were also evident on this social media picture, as were her very long, manicured nails that rocked a peachy color. Her make-up was minimal while her long hair, which was worn down and parted in the middle, seemed a bit wet on the ends — creating even more allure.

In other words, LaLa Anthony’s many assets — some NSFW, some not — were available for all to see.

Taking advantage of this opportunity, some 149,000 fans liked the revealing photo that Anthony captioned “Python Princess” while hundreds immediately wrote about how they felt regarding this visual iteration of the voluptuous star.

One follower commented, “Oooooooh! We don’t need an antidote for your poison!!” while someone else decided to be cheeky, stating, “love the shrubs,” referring to the background of La La’s social media posting on June 22.

Another said in response to this racy bathing beauty’s most recent online offering, “Summer is officially here.”

Meanwhile, arguably the most complimentary word came from yet another Instagram fan who labeled the subject of this shot the “most beautiful woman in the world.”

La La’s intoxicating swimsuit was made of a snake print for which no python was killed in order to make the garment. Apparently, enough material was left over so that a creative arm detail could be created to crawl in a criss-cross up this Harvard graduate’s right arm.

Loading...

Sadly, La La Anthony’s Instagram offering from Friday contained a smiling picture of Junior, a Bronx teen who was stabbed to death last year. NBA great Carmelo Anthony’s wife had promised to watch over the boy’s sister, Genesis, in the face of this tragedy, and she has been good to her word.

In fact, LaLa gave Genesis a high school graduation party last July. The post, below, received more than 300,000 likes from all kinds of fans, including famous pal Khloe Kardashian.

And so, although La La Anthony is as game as anyone to promote the lighter side of life by giving off sexy vibes through her insanely provocative bathing suit shots on social media, this caring personality is also eager to get the word out when major injustice has taken place.