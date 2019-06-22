Khloe Kardashian Posts Super Cryptic Message Ahead Of Cheating Scandal Airing

The details of Khloe Kardashian’s cheating scandal are set to air Sunday night. Fans might be gearing up for their Keeping Up With The Kardashians fix, but they’re likely paying attention to Khloe’s social media activity.

On June 21, Khloe posted a mysterious and very cryptic message to her Instagram stories. As Hollywood Life reports, the 34-year-old took to the platform with a quote.

“I was willing to fight for you, for us, but you gave me every reason not to”

Khloe didn’t outline to whom the words pertain.

It’s been approximately four months since this mother of one’s world fell apart. The February cheating scandal involving her now-ex Tristan Thompson and 21-year-old model Jordyn Woods has dominated the media. As Kylie Jenner’s best friend, Jordyn was an inner member of the Kardashian-Jenner circle. Her Red Table Talk with Jada Pinkett-Smith came with an admission to “kissing” the NBA player. While Khloe has said that Jordyn is “not to be blamed,” per People, she has voiced her thoughts on the situation.

“I knew who he was. I never in a million years thought that’s who she was,” Khloe said in a trailer for the upcoming episode.

A further trailer told fans more from Khloe.

“It was really weird. She’s not giving me all the information. She’s like…he was trying to kiss me. I can’t remember if we did or not.”

Khloe’s recent Instagram quote does, indeed, come as cryptic. Khloe had stayed with Tristan following his April 2018 cheating scandal. As fans will likely remember, the basketball star was caught cheating on Khloe just days before she was due to give birth. Khloe welcomed True Thompson amid the drama and chose to keep her boyfriend in her life. Now a single mother and fully split from Thompson, Khloe appears to have removed the 28-year-old from her life. She has deleted all pictures of Tristan from her Instagram.

Khloe is known for sending out cryptic social media posts. The timing of this one will likely have fans talking, though. While footage due to air tomorrow was filmed some time ago, this star likely knows that scrutiny over her relationship collapse is set to intensify.

A source did speak to Hollywood Life.

“Khloe was willing to forgive him for his mistakes, she desperately wanted to keep her young family together,” they said.

Fans wishing to see exactly how the family’s discovery of Tristan, Khloe, and Jordyn’s drama unfolded should tune in to E!’s Keeping Up With The Kardashians airing tomorrow night.