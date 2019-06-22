Kim Kardashian Flaunts Curves In Tiny Cut-Out Bathing Suit

Kim Kardashian got pulses racing in a super tiny black bathing suit.

According to The Daily Mail, Kim Kardashian was photographed by paparazzi this week as she donned a super small cut-out bathing suit that left very little to the imagination.

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star’s bathing suit is technically a one-piece, as it sports a small piece of material on the side that connected the top and the bottom, but it didn’t cover any more of her body than a bikini would have.

The high-waisted bottoms put Kim’s lean legs, flat tummy, and extremely toned abs. The top flaunted Kardashian’s ample cleavage and flawless figure.

Kim had her long, dark hair parted down the middle and styled in loose waves that fell down her back and cascaded over her shoulders.

Kim also donned a full face of makeup for an outing on a yacht while on vacation with her sister, Kourtney Kardashian, and Kourtney’s baby daddy, Scott Disick.

Kardashian’s glam look included darkened brows, thick lashes, pink blush, a bronzed glow, and her signature nude lips.

Kim was photographed snuggling up to her son, Saint West, who was seen with colorful paint on his forehead, nose, and cheeks as he enjoyed a snack on the boat.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Kim Kardashian recently opened up about her workout routine and diet regimen that helped her drop 20 pounds and tone up to get the muscular build she currently sports.

“I work out about an hour-and-a-half every single day, heavy weights. I don’t do a lot of cardio. But honestly, like even my mom pulled me aside maybe a week ago and pulls me in a closet and is like, ‘What are you doing?’ She says, ‘I don’t care what, I just need to know.’ I’ve been working out really hardcore with a bodybuilder for one year. September is our one-year anniversary,” Kim previously dished to People.

“I’ve lost 20 pounds and I’m really proud of that. I was almost 140 forever and now I’m like 116 and it just feels good. I didn’t see results right away, but when you stick with something and you’re consistent, you will. So, I love it,” Kim stated.

Of course, Kardashian took to some heat revealing her low weight, but she didn’t seem to care about the haters’ comments and has revealed that she loves the way she currently looks.

Fans can see more of Kim Kardashian by following the reality star on social media.