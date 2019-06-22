Lizzo Shakes Her Booty For The Camera In Latest Instagram Post

Lizzo is sharing with her Instagram followers how she gets her day started with her latest video.

The “Juice” songstress shared with her 1.8 million followers a video of herself dancing in her room on Friday, June 21. The singer is wearing black shorts and a shirt from Travis Scott’s Astroworld tour as she shakes her booty on camera. In addition, Lizzo lifts her long, curly ponytail, turns around, and drops it again. At the time of writing, Lizzo’s post has received 1 million views. The post also received more than 4,000 comments from Lizzo’s fans.

“Thick thighs save lives,” one follower wrote.

“You are literally my freaking idol. you don’t care what anyone thinks about you, you always have a smile on your face, and you make songs that are uplifting. you changed my whole perspective on myself. thank you,” another follower shared.

Lizzo’s video comes just days after the “Truth Hurts” singer opened up about her battle with depression. According to People, Lizzo shared a video with the word “I’m depressed” plastered across it. The singer then shared that she didn’t have anyone to talk to about her feelings and felt like the “world is ghostin me.” She also shared that her feelings of rejection cause her to constantly practice self-love. After the posting the video on Thursday, June 20, Lizzo received more than 1 million views. The Hustlers actress also received a plethora of support online from her fans and from celebs like SZA, Constance Wu and Lalah Hathaway.

“U drag me up everyday… fr. Take your time u carrying a lot of us. We love you,” SZA commented.

“Amazing how it looks to some that everything is in the best possible position…your star is hanging high in the sky…but it’s all about the indoor work…. sending you love vibrations,” Hathaway said.

Lizzo shared another video on Friday, June 20 and expressed having long periods of sadness. The “Soulmate” singer said that she feels “in between” happiness and sadness as she focuses on the next phase of her life. The recent MTV Movie & TV Awards performer also shared how she is being more “emotionally honest” and floored by the support she received after sharing her feelings with the world.

Lizzo has historically been open about celebrating body positivity and promoting self-care. The singer shared with Essence that she loves to “normalize” things like, “the dimples in my butt or the lumps in my thighs or my back fat or my stretch marks.” She also told the magazine that she has “no choice” but to love and be herself freely.