Elizabeth Gillies Flashes Massive Cleavage & Lacy Bra In Satin Jumpsuit

Elizabeth Gillies, known best for her role as Jade West in the Nickelodeon series Victorious, sent her 8 million Instagram followers into a frenzy yesterday after sharing a sizzling snapshot of herself rocking a captivating satin blue kimono-style jumpsuit.

The combination of the plunging neckline and the angle at which the photo was snapped allowed Gillies to flash a generous amount of cleavage, as well as some of the lacy black bra she was wearing to support her curvaceous bosom.

Throwing her head back with her eyes closed and her mouth open, the actress pressed the back of her hand against her forehead as she declared “it’s all too much” in the caption of the photo.

The 25-year-old actress looked to be in some sort of bathroom as the reflection of her backside could be seen in the mirror behind her. What is presumably her white and blue purse is also visible in the background, sitting on a marble counter top. Elizabeth had her elbow leaning on the yellow wall that was decorated with birds and flowers.

Unsurprisingly, her massive social media following didn’t hold back showering the photo with a lot of love and attention. In just 24 hours, the photo has accumulated over 700,000 likes and just shy of 2,000 comments.

Three days ago, Gillies shared an equally sexy snapshot of herself rocking the same satin blue jumper. While the photo also showed off an ample amount of cleavage and bust, it was snapped at more of a distance showing off the entire ensemble instead of just from the midriff up.

The actress also shared a third photo recently of herself rocking the same outfit while hanging out with Rafael De La Fuente and Graham Phillips. The trio were also photographed together roughly a week ago as they headed to the Animal Ball 2019 together. Elizabeth jested in the comments that the duo were her “handsome dates” for the evening.

Loading...

Graham shared a photo of himself and Elizabeth rocking fun orange and red masks as they attended the event together a little over a week ago with his own Instagram followers as well.

Rafael also treated his followers to a few snapshots from their evening together as he gushed in the caption of one of his photos about how “smart,” “gorgeous,” and “funny” both Elizabeth and Graham are.

Each of the photos featured the trio rocking huge smiles as they appeared to have had a wonderful time spending the evening together.