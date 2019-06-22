Kourtney Kardashian Sizzles In Sexy Leopard-Print Bathing Suit With Scott Disick

Kourtney Kardashian is flaunting her curves in a series of sexy bathing suits while vacationing in Costa Rica with he baby daddy, Scott Disick.

According to The Daily Mail, Kourtney Kardashian was photographed by the paparazzi as she stunned in a skimpy one-piece bathing suit while aboard a yacht with Scott Disick and their three children, Mason, Penelope, and Reign.

In the sexy snapshots, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star dons the leopard print swimwear, which flaunts her ample cleavage, tiny waist, lean legs, and toned arms.

Kourt sports a deep tan all over her body and has her long, dark hair parted down the middle. Kardashian’s mane is pulled back into a bun at the base of her head, and she rocks a minimal makeup look for the outing.

Kourtney’s glam look includes darkened eyebrows, a bronzed glow, pink blush, nude lips, and a fresh face.

Meanwhile, Disick donned a pair of American flag print swimming trunks and a navy blue short-sleeved t-shirt. He completed his look with a pair of crisp white sneakers and accessorized with a gold watch and a pair of dark sunglasses which he hung from the collar of his shirt. He also played photographer to Kourtney’s sister, Kim Kardashian, who also accompanied the duo on their vacation.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Kourtney Kardashian has been flaunting her fabulous figure throughout her entire vacation with Kim and Scott.

Meanwhile, one person was noticeably absent from the getaway. Scott Disick’s model girlfriend, Sofia Richie, didn’t accompany the family to Costa Rica, despite heading out on vacation with Kourtney and Scott’s family in the past.

Recently, Kourt opened up about going on vacation with Scott and Sofia during an episode of KUWTK.

“We honestly had the best time. It was fine. She’s, like, easy to be around. She’s not, like, causing [drama]. I had a great time. The trip was really fun and easy. I don’t think we will take every trip together, but it was totally not awkward,” Kardashian said, adding that she stayed in a three-bedroom villa with her children, while Disick and Richie stayed in a different building.

However, Kourtney’s mother, Kris Jenner, later revealed that she was worried her daughter could end up getting hurt in the situation.

“To be honest, it’s a little confusing. What is happening? My fear is that she can’t make up her mind, because of her indecisiveness, it’s going to her bite her in the a** and she’s going to be the one deciding way too late that she’s in love with Scott. Somebody is going to end up getting really hurt in this scenario,” Kris stated.

Fans can see more of Kourtney Kardashian by following the reality star on Instagram.