Olivia Munn Goes Nude Under Black Blazer In Hot New Photos

Olivia Munn is a fashion icon and the actress is showing off just how impeccable her style is on her latest red carpet appearance. On Friday night, Olivia attended the opening night of her new Starz series, The Rook, in Denver, Colorado and she was looking better than ever. The 38-year-old traditionally shares all her red carpet looks on her Instagram page and tends to include outtake photos of her looking silly trying to snap a good shot.

In Olivia’s four newest Instagram posts, she’s donning a black blazer with absolutely nothing underneath. She paired the blazer with matching slacks which were high-waisted. The lapels of Olvia’s blazer had a satin finish and were far enough apart to leave a hefty amount of cleavage in between.

One of the close-up photos highlighted Olvia’s makeup for the evening which was rather neutral except for her bold maroon lip. The Magic Mike actress wore her black hair parted down the middle which was held back in a low, messy ponytail. The look was completed with simple diamond stud earrings and black high-heeled pumps.

The new photos from Olivia brought in 110,000 likes, and her two videos amassed over 210,000 views. As usual, Olivia’s followers commented on her beauty in the photo and left tons of complementary emojis in the comment sections.

“I hate when my jacket has no buttons. I’m actually kind of okay with yours not having buttons though,” one user joked.

“I can’t believe how beautiful you are! Loving this look!” another added.

This past Monday, Olivia attended the premiere of The Rook in Los Angeles and walked the blue carpet in a stunning nude gown fitted with hundreds of clear sequins. The actress shared her own personal photos from the event on her Instagram page as well. Olivia’s nude dress was low cut showing off her cleavage and was fitted with super thin straps around her shoulders. The Newsroom star wore her long hair down and wavy with her signature part down the middle.

Loading...

The Rook is Olivia’s latest venture which premieres on Starz on Sunday, June 30. The new miniseries is based on the book of the same name, by author Daniel O’Malley. The book was adapted by Stephanie Meyer, famed author of the Twilight saga. The series is currently broken down into two books, with the last being published in 2016. Along with Olivia, the show stars Emma Greenwell, Paula Patton, Joely Richardson, Adrian Lester, Catherine Steadman, and Ronan Rafferty.