Soaking Wet Larsa Pippen Busts Out Of Leopard-Print Bikini

Larsa Pippen is back in a bikini. The former Real Housewives of Miami star has updated her Instagram on June 22, and the post very much seems to be about the sun life for Larsa.

Earlier today, Larsa posted a racy picture of herself. The 44-year-old had been snapped soaking up rays against a glass panel showing an ocean and city horizon. While Larsa’s photo didn’t include pool waters, she did appear to be poolside with her dangling legs, wet skin, and drenched hair all suggesting a post-dip situation. The star had opted for a revealing swimwear look. Her leopard-print bikini was relatively high-cut at the waist but it was definitely low-cut at the chest. Curve-flaunting and throwing out Larsa’s all-around golden tan, the two-piece swimsuit was sending fans quite the display.

Pippen accessorized her look with stylish shades and stud earrings. She was photographed leaning slightly backward and resting on her hands. While fans didn’t get any direct eye contact, they more than got the glam vibe that Larsa is has a refined lifestyle.

A simple caption gave a nod to Pretty Little Thing for the stylish bikini. The affordable clothing brand is known for collaborating with celebrities across Instagram. The label currently has a campaign with Teen Mom OG star Farrah Abraham.

Larsa appears as a reality TV celebrity on more than one show. Her appearances on Keeping Up With The Kardashians have propelled her to the forefront of current popular culture. Larsa is known for having a close friendship with 38-year-old Kim Kardashian. She has also made headlines for calling it quits with her NBA star husband Scottie Pippen. As The Inquisitr reported in April, Larsa opened up about her breakup.

“It is with deep sadness that Scottie and I announce that we are legally separating. We both tried very hard for a long time to make our marriage work and have ultimately come to the conclusion that it is best that we live separate lives. We have so many amazing memories together, remain best of friends and love each other very much. Our four children have always been our priority and for their sake we ask for as much privacy as possible for our family during this sensitive time.”

Today’s update seems to be a reminder that this glamorous sensation is looking better than ever. The picture had racked up over 7,000 likes within just 40 minutes of going live.

Fans wishing to see more of Larsa should follow her Instagram or tune into weekly episodes of Keeping Up With The Kardashians where Larsa frequently shows up.