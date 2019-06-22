‘RHOA’ Star Porsha Williams’ Ex-Fiance, Dennis McKinley, Wishes Her A Happy Birthday On Instagram

Porsha Williams’ ex-fiance, Dennis McKinley, is showing that he still wishes her well.

Just days after The Inquisitr reported that Williams and McKinley called it quits after one year together, McKinley posted a photo of his ex on Instagram. The Atlanta businessman wished the Real Housewives of Atlanta star a happy birthday, as she turned 38 on Saturday. McKinley decided to share a photo of the Bravo star from her birthday last year.

In the snapshot, Williams is boarding a plane and smiling for the camera as she holds a bunch of red roses. The reality star’s hair is matching the flowers, as she wears a white blouse and khaki pants.

For his caption, McKinley decided to keep his tribute simple by simply wishing Pilar “PJ” Jhena’s mom a happy birthday. At the time of this writing, the post has received more than 20,000 likes. The snapshot also received more than 800 comments from McKinley’s Instagram followers who still want to see him and Williams together.

“Fight for her, Dennis,” one follower wrote, adding a crying emoji.

“Hope this is just a storyline you guys give off real good energy together,” another follower chimed in, followed by prayer hands.

Williams hasn’t responded to the birthday tribute McKinley posted.

E! News confirmed that Williams and McKinley ended their eight-month-long engagement on Thursday, June 20. The couple began dating last summer and recently had their first child, PJ, in April. The couple was also planning to wed on New Year’s Eve 2019.

News of the pair having trouble reportedly began back in May, when Williams unfollowed then quickly re-followed McKinley on Instagram. Williams then unfollowed her ex in the last week and was seen on vacation without her engagement ring.

The cause for the couple’s demise is allegedly due to McKinley’s affair with WAGS Atlanta star Sincerely Ward. YouTuber Latasha “Tasha K” Kebe stated that McKinley and Ward were seen together, which McKinley vehemently denies.

McKinley also said in a statement that the claims were made, “solely to damage my reputation, jeopardize my ongoing businesses, and negatively impact my family.” He also stated that he was taking legal action against Kebe. Ward herself claims that she’s “never met” McKinley.

Since ending their relationship, Williams has deleted photos of her and McKinley together on her Instagram page. The Dish Nation host has yet to share any photos as she celebrates her special day.

Fans of Williams, McKinley, and baby Pilar can follow them on their Instagram accounts.