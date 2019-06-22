Instagram Bombshell Kinsey Wolanski Puts On Busty Display In Checkered Mini-Dress

Kinsey Wolanski doesn’t need stunts to get attention anymore, as the Instagram model found out this weekend when she shared a picture of herself rocking a revealing and very cleavage-baring dress.

The model, who gained fame after running onto the field during the Champions League final in May, posted a pair of Instagram photos of herself wearing a blue and white checkered mini-dress that showed off plenty of skin. The pictures were a smash hit with her more than 3 million followers, prompting thousands of likes and all manner of supportive comments.

“So pretty,” one follower commented.

Since her international debut on the Champions League field, Wolanski has been able to parlay the attention into becoming one of the most popular models on the picture-sharing site. Her number of Instagram followers got a gigantic boost in the hours after she was publicly identified as the swimsuit-wearing woman who ran onto the field to promote her boyfriend’s uncensored prank website, and has now topped 3 million.

While Kinsey Wolanski ended up getting arrested for running onto the field during one of the most-watched soccer games in the world, it was likely a worthwhile tradeoff for her. As The Sun noted, her net worth likely soared with the sharp increase in Instagram followers, with experts saying the increase likely netted her nearly $5 million due to the higher price she can now command for sponsored posts.

As Kinsey told the newspaper, she now hopes to be able to retire early thanks to the pitch invasion.

“By the time I’m 30 I plan on making enough money to retire, and streaking at the Champions League will only help me achieve that,” she said.

Kinsey shared that she has gotten plenty of job offers since then as well.

“Suddenly I was famous all over the world and had job offers flooding in. I don’t think I did anyone any harm, it was just a bit of fun,” she told The Sun.

“The fans loved it, the players seemed to love it and even the police at the station were asking for my photograph by the time I got out.”

It’s not clear just how high Kinsey Wolanski could climb on Instagram, with her following continuing to increase as she shares more racy pictures and videos, and as celebrity news sites continue to take notice. The posts regularly garner hundreds of thousands of likes and thousands of comments praising her curvy good looks.