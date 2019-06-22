Kylie Jenner Shares Sexy Photos Wearing A Sheer White Top And Lacy Red Panties

Another day, another tantalizing photo from Kylie Jenner. The makeup mogul shared a new photo to her Instagram timeline on Saturday afternoon and her 138 million followers are already showing her the love. Kylie’s newest post showcases her impressive figure as she posed in a sheer white top and red lacy panties.

Kylie’s white top was knotted just below her bust, turning the regular tank into a crop top. She slid the straps of the tank off her shoulders as she covered up half of her face with her phone as she snapped the photo in the mirror. The 21-year-old wore her dark hair straight and had her makeup done sublimely, as usual.

The new post contained two separate images, but there weren’t many differences between them. The only obvious difference was the placement of Kylie’s right hand, which she held on her side for photo one, and brushed back her hair in photo two. As with many of Kylie’s mirror selfies, she posed in her white-themed bathroom in front of a large shower and soaker tub.

In 10 minutes, Kylie’s photo amassed over 600,000 likes, a feat not easily achieved by any celebrity on Instagram. In the caption, Kylie urged her followers to “keep it simple” and added a black heart emoji for a little extra love.

As usual with Kylie’s hot posts, the comment section filled up with fire-symbol and heart-eyed emojis. Many of the billionaire’s commenters joked that keeping it simple for them would not be posing in their underwear in a million-dollar bathroom, but applauded her for doing so.

The hot new photo from Kylie in her red undies came just 12 hours after she shared a sexy video of her strutting her stuff as she walked to her car on her driveway. The video posted late Friday evening showcased Kylie in a tight one-sleeved teal minidress which clung to every curve on her body. The reality star knew how to work the camera as she turned around and teased her followers by gazing into the camera for a brief moment.

Fans can get an even more personal look into Kylie’s life this Sunday on the season finale of Keeping Up With the Kardashians. It’s the episode everyone has been waiting for, as it’s revealed to the family that Kylie’s former bestie, Jordyn Woods, had kissed Khloe Kardashian’s baby daddy, Tristian Thompson. The fallout between Kylie and her old friend is expected to be uncomfortable and shocking.

The show airs this Sunday at 9 p.m. EST on E!