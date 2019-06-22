Britney Spears Flaunts Bikini Body While On Vacation In ‘Paradise’

Britney Spears is in “paradise,” and she wants her social media followers to come along with her.

On Saturday, Britney Spears took to her Instagram account to share a brand new video of herself on the beach. In the clip, the singer is seen rocking a skimpy yellow bikini as she stands in front of the water with her hands on her hips.

Spears’ two-piece bathing suit flaunts her ample cleavage, as well as her lean legs, flat tummy, and toned abs. Britney has her long, blonde hair parted to the side and styled in loose waves that fall over her shoulder.

Britney sports a deep tan and accessorizes with a pair of oversized sunglasses and a thick necklace. She has a black hair tie around her wrist and then shows herself with her hair up in a messy bun on top of her head, as she stands thigh-deep in the ocean.

The crystal clear water is seen as is the gorgeous blue sky, complete with white fluffy clouds.

Spears has been showing off a lot of bikini photos as of late. She’s also been flaunting her toned body in a series of workout videos posted to social media, which she may be posting in order to prove she’s still got her super toned body.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Britney Spears recently told her social media followers that she believes the paparazzi may be altering photos of her to make her look heavier than she really is.

“No one ever really asks are the paparazzi pictures fake, and do the paparazzi people do stuff to the pictures, and is the news really real?” Britney said in the video, adding that she is very interested in the “conspiracy theory.”

Loading...

“Yesterday I went swimming and look like I’m 40 pounds bigger than I am today. This is how I am right now and I’m skinny as a needle. You tell me, what is real?” Spears asked in the clip.

Recently, Spears spent time in a mental health facility. However, sources tell People Magazine that Britney is still struggling now.

“Britney is dealing with debilitating emotional issues that need to be treated with medications. It’s like she isn’t in control over her emotions right now. Everything is very up and down,” an insider told the magazine last month.

Fans can see more of Britney Spears’ bikini photos and workout videos by following the singer on Instagram.