Pink Floyd’s David Gilmore Sells 120 Guitars To Help Reverse Climate Change

David Gilmour’s giant guitar collection has dwindled — and for good reason. The Pink Floyd artist put his beloved musical instruments where his proverbial mouth is by auctioning off more than 120 of his beloved guitars on June 19. The singer-songwriter-guitarist is that invested in the need for fighting climate change that will hopefully save the Earth.

In a series of five tweets, Gilmour told his reasons for giving away the proceeds that the treasured stringed instruments brought via his auction. The money, reportedly a whopping $21.5 million, went directly to ClientEarth, a nonprofit created to give its all by altering the law to abate our radically changing climate, according to San Francisco Gate via the Associated Press.

About his motivation to make such a promotable move, the 73-year-old Englishman quoted 16-year-old Swede Greta Thunberg, an avid activist, on Twitter.

“Either we choose to go on as a civilization or we don’t,” the tweet read. Gilmour went on to say that the situation is “that simple.”

Among his most powerful of the set of tweets Gilmour, this activist put up one sweeping sentiment on Twitter that resonates for so many.

“We need a civilized world that goes on for all our grandchildren and beyond in which these guitars can be played and songs can be sung.”

Thursday’s auction took place in New York City at iconic Christie’s, located at legendary Rockefeller Center. Among the bounty this passionate environmentalist parted with carried such stellar brands as Gretsch, Fender, Rickenbacker, Ovation, Gibson, and C.F. Martin.

Gilmour also put a banjo, some amps, and a number of guitar cases on the block.

Matthew Eisman / Getty Images

Among the most precious guitars Gilmour gave up was a black Stratocaster. The guitar, nicknamed the “Black Strat,” fetched nearly $4 million. The AP stated that this sale earned “a new world record for a guitar at auction.”

With his auction finished, Gilmour has used his notoriety from the event to tell his tale about how and why we should save the Earth. Today, the famous musician went on BBC4 Radio in London to talk about his reasons for making such a large donation, while giving up such precious possessions. Then, he posted the stirring conversation on Twitter.

The global climate crisis is the greatest challenge that humanity will ever face, and we are within a few years of the effects of global warming being irreversible. (2/5) — David Gilmour (@_DavidGilmour) June 19, 2019

Loading...

Since this storied musician’s beloved instruments raised a whopping $21.5 million, that historical amount should give a whole lot of help toward putting the problems regarding climate change in the spotlight. From there, others who are of the same mind as the Pink Floyd guitarist will hopefully join in on this massive fight.

David Gilmour, is a rock star — and so much more.