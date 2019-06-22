Donald Trump’s Ex, Marla Maples, Shows Off Flexibility While Doing Yoga In Insanely Small Bikini

Marla Maples is showing off her flexibility to fans in the sexiest way possible.

As many know, Donald Trump’s ex is an avid Yogi and she loves to show off her killer moves wherever she goes. This weekend, the 55-year-old spent some time in Bridgehampton, New York where she appeared to be enjoying a little rest and relaxation and getting into zen mode. The mother of Tiffany Trump showed off her incredible body to fans in not one but three different photos.

The first image in the set shows the blonde-haired beauty doing a headstand by the pool in a skimpy little bikini. The stunner’s body is on full display in the photo, including her toned abs, sculpted arms, and taut tummy. The next photo in the deck is just as sultry as the first one with Maples again doing a headstand but this time putting one leg in front of her and the other just behind her.

Last but not least, Marla strikes a totally different pose altogether. In the hot shot, Trump’s ex kneels as she leans her head back and grabs her legs with her hands. From the side angle, Marla’s insane body is on display once again and it’s easy to see that her hard work doing yoga is definitely paying off. In the caption of the image, Maples wishes her fans a Happy International Yoga Day.

Since the post went live, it’ garnered a lot of attention for the 55-year-old, with over 1,500 likes as well as 70-plus comments. Many fans chimed in to let Marla know that they’re big fans of hers while countless others couldn’t help but gush over her fit physique.

“Wow… very impressive! There’s no way I could do that! I’d fall flat on my butt,” one follower wrote.

“Fantastic! Such grace and beauty,” another Instagram user commented.

“You are amazingly strong!???? Thank you for inspiring us????We appreciate your minimalist lifestyle. Definitely not pretend,” one more chimed in.

To maintain her amazing body, Marla does plenty of exercise and she also eats clean. The beauty once sat down with People where she chatted about her fitness journey and her desire to help people stay healthy through food and exercise as well as sharing her workout regimen.

“Currently I swim, play competitive tennis, shoot hoops, love Iyengar yoga, and weight train to do my best to keep my body mass and muscle tone. Though I can’t keep up with this schedule every day I know my week goes better when I’ve taken this time for myself.”

Hard work pays off big time!