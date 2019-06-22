Michael Jackson’s ‘Voice’ Sends Conspiracy Theorists Into A Frenzy

The Daily Mirror reports that a clip from the graduation ceremony of Michael Jackson’s son, Prince, contains a man’s voice in the background that conspiracy theorists believe is the King of Pop’s. Jackson has been dead since 2009, but that hasn’t stopped some from theorizing that he’s still alive, and the high-pitched voice in the recent video appears to be fueling such rumors.

YouTube conspiracy channel BeLIEve is one place where both believers and disbelievers watched the clip, captioned, “Michael Jackson is alive, you can hear Michael’s voice at his son’s graduation.”

Although the clip is from last month, the release of Discovery’s Killing Michael Jackson on Quest Red tonight at 10 p.m. has likely caused a renewed interest in such conspiracy theories. As The Inquisitr previously reported, the documentary sheds light on the mysterious circumstances surrounding the singer’s death, as well as the strange items at the scene of the death: a child’s doll, baby pictures, and a saline bag designed to hide the fact that Jackson was taking propofol.

The documentary also reveals that detectives Orlando Martinez, Dan Myers, and Scott Smith believe that Jackson’s doctor, Conrad Murray, is guilty of second-degree murder — not manslaughter, a crime he served two years in prison for committing.

The detectives believe that after Murray administered a lethal dose of the anesthetic propofol that caused Jackson’s death, and subsequently discovered his body, he waited 25 minutes to clean up the scene and make calls before calling the police.

“Mr. Murray started cleaning up the mess that he had left, covering up the medical treatment that he was giving,” Martinez said. “He put that away, called for help from security, and directed them to call 911 while he gave ineffective, one-handed CPR.”

Steve Shafer, professor of anesthesiology at Stanford University, added that the fact that Murray did not control the infusion rate of propofol is “insane.”

Killing Michael Jackson

Saturday at 10pm, EXCLUSIVE to Quest Red #KillingMJ pic.twitter.com/ssFrNOuc6u — Quest Red (@QuestRedtv) June 18, 2019

In addition to Killing Michael Jackson, a new documentary, Michael Jackson: Chase The Truth, seeks to discredit the HBO and Channel 4 documentary Leaving Neverland, which accuses Jackson of sexually abusing Wade Robson and James Safechuck from the ages of 10 and 7, respectively.

Jackson’s former bodyguard, Matt Fiddes, who maintains that Jackson is innocent, believes that the documentary will “ruin” the career of Leaving Neverland director Dan Reed.

“Fans could not get past us and would go to extreme levels to meet Michael,” Fiddes said, suggesting there is no possible way Jackson could have been left alone with children and abused them.

“And Michael was never alone when traveling with his friends/family/nannies in tow and many other members of the entourage!”