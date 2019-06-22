Kim Kardashian Posts Fresh-Faced Selfie With North West, Says She ‘Can’t Believe My First Born Baby Is 6’

Kim Kardashian is still celebrating her daughter, North West, one week after the 6-year-old celebrity child’s birthday.

The mother-of-four posted a selfie of her and North on Saturday. The KKW Beauty CEO is rocking a makeup-free look as her dark hair is flowing. North is serving up a small smile as she holds a stuffed unicorn for the photo op. The young model’s brown hair is moved away from her face as some of it is styled in a braid with the rest down. Kardashian shared with her 142 million followers how she “still can’t believe” the eldest child of her and Kanye West is 6. At the time of writing, the adorable snapshot received more than 2 million likes. The post also received more than 9,000 comments from Kardashian’s Instagram followers.

“Kim: doing nothing, Me: mom goals,” one follower wrote of the mogul’s moment with her daughter.

“Time flies. memories stay. so much more to come,” another follower shared.

Many fans of the Kardashian/Jenner tribe will remember that Kardashian and West began dating in 2012. One year later, the couple welcomed North into the world and eventually got married in Paris in 2014. People reports that since then, the family has expanded, as they welcomed their sons Saint, 3, and another daughter, Chicago, 1. Their youngest, Psalm, is only 1-month-old.

The post comes just one week after North celebrated her birthday alongside her cousin and Kourtney’s daughter, Penelope Disick. Since Penelope’s birthday is in July, the cousins celebrated together with a “Candy Land”-themed party on Saturday, June 15. The two wore matching rainbow outfits and hair accessories as they ate a variety of colorful treats in Kourtney Kardashian’s backyard, which was set up to look just like the “Candy Land” board game. Guests at the party included Penelope’s dad, Scott, and his girlfriend, Sofia Richie, as well as their aunt, Khloe.

On North’s birthday, Kardashian shared a slideshow of precious moments the two shared together and posted it on her Instagram page.

“Happy Birthday my sweet girl!” Kim captioned under her slideshow. “The last 6 years have been the best of my life raising you and seeing you grow up. Mommy loves you forever and beyond!”

While North’s sixth birthday is officially over, the Wests are still having some fun in the sun. The family took North, Saint, and Chicago with them to film an upcoming family trip to Costa Rica for KUWTK. The family is also joined by Kourtney and Scott, who brought their children along for the trip.