Jennifer Aniston & Courteney Cox Papped Swooping Into A Kiss

Jennifer Aniston and Courteney Cox have been papped getting extra close. The Friends co-stars were spotted at Los Angeles, California’s LAX Airport by The Daily Mail earlier today.

On June 22, the newspaper obtained photos of the sitcom superstars returning from their Mexico travels. Fifty-year-old Jennifer was snapped swooping into a friendly kiss with her 55-year-old pal – the girls had taken to Mexico’s shores to celebrate Courteney’s birthday. Their return journey appears to be making just as many headlines as their sun-drenched trip, though.

The picture showed Jennifer pouting her lips as she moved in to give Courteney a peck. The Marley & Me star appeared to be smiling from underneath her dark hat.

Naturally, the outing came complete with these fashionistas’ style. Aniston came clad in blacks. Her sleeveless black shirt matched her headwear. While the Rachel Green actress didn’t seem to have opted for makeup, she did seem up for showing off her toned arms and fresh tan. Courteney, meanwhile, wore greens. Her army-style jacket was paired with low-key shades.

As The Daily Mail reports, the pair engaged in a kiss before getting into limousines that were waiting for them. They joined Mary McCormack and Jason Bateman’s wife, Amanda Anka.

Jennifer and Courteney’s Mexican break came highly-publicized. With paparazzi shots showing both actresses in bikinis, media outlets were filled with sun-drenched snaps of the two soaking up the sun. Their bikini-ready bodies were noticed – both stars are defying their age.

Friends may have stopped airing in 2004, but this much-loved sitcom remains a talking point. As Netflix airs the iconic series and the show’s viewers beg for a reboot, Jennifer has spoken out about the possibility of one. Earlier this month, Jennifer appeared on The Ellen Show, per Today. She seemed to suggest that the female cast members would be up for reuniting on-screen.

“Listen, I’ve told you this, I would do it. The girls would do it.”

Jennifer and Courteney both shot to fame in 1994. Jennifer’s role as Rachel Green and Courtney’s role as Monica Geller both made the actresses household names overnight. While Rachel launched “The Rachel Cut” hairstyle that dominated the 90s, Courteney was renowned for her neat-freak ways and culinary skills. The characters’ on-screen friendship widely remains one of the most-loved in sitcom history. Fans will know that the women behind the characters are close in real life. Their recent vacation seems to be living proof. Well, that and the odd friendly peck.