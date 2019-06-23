Buxom Model Denise Bidot Flaunts Voluptuous Curves In Black Swimsuit

Denise Bidot left very little to the imagination in her latest Instagram update. On Saturday, the gorgeous plus-size model showed off her bountiful curves in a head-turning swimsuit photo that sent pulses racing among her vast base of admirers.

Known as a passionate body positivity advocate, Denise has a penchant for showcasing her voluptuous figure in curve-hugging outfits. Not one to play coy in front of the camera, the stunning model often strips down to revealing swimwear to pose for steamy photo shoots for various fashion labels.

Her personal snaps are no less sweltering. As previously shared by The Inquisitr, the Latina-Arab beauty – who currently resides in New York City together with her 11-year-old daughter, Joselyn, and her dog, Millie – recently documented her fun-filled trip to Mexico with a hot collection of sun-kissed bikini shots.

Today was no different, as Denise treated her sizeable following to a splendid snap that proved she certainly has what it takes to command the attention of her nearly 650,000 Instagram followers. For the photo in question, the gorgeous brunette slipped into a black bathing suit that put all of her best assets on full display. Boasting a dangerously low-cut design and eye-catching white lace-up details around the hip area, the sizzling one-piece highlighted her hourglass frame, offering a generous view of her bodacious curves.

Photographed at twilight on what was most likely the terrace of her Chelsea home in Manhattan, Denise unabashedly flaunted her sensational figure and earned some viral attention in the process.

Posing against the backdrop of a nude curtain, one draped over what looked like a brick wall, the bubbly model put on a very leggy display in the torrid snap. Standing with her back leaned against the wall, Denise showed off her curvy thighs in the scanty beach apparel. Bringing one leg in front of the other and slightly lifting up her foot in a graceful and sultry gesture, the curvaceous model showcased her chiseled calves and slender ankles, showing off her sexy, dark-blue pedicure as well.

Denise showed quite a bit of skin in the curve-clinging swimsuit. The 32-year-old stunner – who just celebrated her birthday last week, on June 13 – put her ample cleavage front and center in the plunging one-piece. The busty model nearly spilled out of the tight-fitting garment, which could barely contain her buxom curves.

At the same time, the skin-tight bathing suit accentuated her narrow waistline, drawing even further attention to her generous chest. Meanwhile, the lace-up details that adorned the swimsuit led the eye toward her sinuous hips, making a beautiful contrast to the rest of the outfit.

For her impromptu photo shoot, Denise wore her long tresses down, flowing over her shoulders in a relaxed, tousled hairstyle that got playfully blown by the twilight wind. The dark-haired beauty, who is of Puerto Rican and Kuwaiti descent, struck a seductive pose, giving a smoldering look at the camera as she parted her plump lips in a provocative way.

As expected, the photo stirred a lot of reaction on Instagram, garnering a little shy of 20,000 likes in addition to more than 200 comments.

“Yassssss [crown emoji] #alwaysmyfavorite [heart-eyes emoji,” read one of the flattering messages left by fans under the scorching post.

“Hot and Bold… Beautiful,” noted a second comment, trailed by a pair of fire emoji.

“Goodness… Almost drove on to incoming traffic!!!!!,” wrote a third adoring fan.

“You know you’re a badass OG when just existing is dope hot fire! Lol,” quipped a fourth person, ending their post with a heart emoji.