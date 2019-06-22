A Key Suspect In Jamal Khashoggi’s Murder Hasn’t Faced Trial

A recent United Nations (U.N.) report revealed “credible evidence” that Prince Mohammed played a role in the murder of journalist Jamal Khashoggi, as The Inquisitr previously reported. Now, Anadolu Agency reports that Saud al-Qahtani, a key suspect in the murder, has not yet been put on trial.

Al-Qahtani is a former advisor to Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman and is believed to have communicated with the Saudi hit-squad ⁠— which reportedly had 15 members ⁠— that killed and dismembered Khashoggi in Istanbul. The recent U.N. report confirmed 11 people that are going to be tried in the case, nine of which were part of the Saudi hit squad, but al-Qahtani is notably missing from the list.

Although international media outlets reported that al-Qahtani ordered the hit squad to kill Khashoggi via Skype, the Saudi administration eventually dismissed him.

In addition to al-Qahtani, Anadolu Agency reports that there are six other members of the hit squad that did not appear before Saudi courts.

While Agnes Callamard, the human rights expert investigating the killing that published the 101-page U.N. report, did not directly accuse bin Salman of the murder, she suggested Saudi Arabia was responsible and recommended that Prince Mohammed is subject to further investigation.

“No conclusion is made as to guilt,” Callamard wrote in the report.

“The only conclusion made is that there is credible evidence meriting further investigation, by a proper authority, as to whether the threshold of criminal responsibility has been met.”

A Saudi minister was forced to listen to CNN's Christiane Amanpour as she recounted the brutal murder of Jamal Khashoggi https://t.co/palL9rc3Yl — Newsweek (@Newsweek) June 22, 2019

Loading...

Regardless, Callamard called for a follow-up investigation, although she noted the “extreme sensitivity of considering the criminal responsibility of a person who, in conjunction with his father, the King, is running the operations of the State of Saudi Arabia.”

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Saudi authorities continue to strongly deny involvement in Khashoggi’s murder. Prince Mohammed even used an interview with Asharq al-Awsat to warn against people “exploiting” Khashoggi’s murder and also called for “evidence” of the murder to be presented to Saudi courts.

“The death of Jamal Khashoggi is a very painful crime. Any party exploiting the case politically should stop doing so, and present evidence to the (Saudi) court, which will contribute in achieving justice.”

The statement is believed to be a veiled attack on Turkey ⁠— a country that has had strained relations with Saudi Arabia since Khashoggi’s murder. Although Prince Mohammed claims that he wants peace with every Islamic country, the hit on Khashoggi, which took place in Turkey, seems to defy this statement.