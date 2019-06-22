Khloe Kardashian Agrees On Instagram That Friendship With Malika Haqq Is ‘The Only One We Trust’

Khloe Kardashian is reflecting on who her true friends are as the season finale of Keeping Up with the Kardashians nears.

The Good American CEO shared a photo of her with her longtime BFF Malika Haqq. In the post, Kardashian and Haqq are sitting next to each other in front of a studio light and pink background paper. Based on her tags, the besties are wearing jeans from Good American, with their hair styled by Clyde Haygood. For makeup, the two friends had their face beat by Samuel Rauda. At the time of writing, the snapshot received 1.3 million likes from Kardashian’s 95.1 million followers.

While many of Kardashian’s fans commented on how “gorgeous” the friends looked, People reports that one comment caught the Kocktails with Khloe alum’s attention. In her comments, a social media user stated that the decades-long friendship between Kardashian and Haqq was, “the only friendship we trust.” Kardashian responded to the comment by writing, “same” in agreement with the user, per Comments By Celebs.

Many Kardashian/Jenner fans recall that Kardashian’s recently ended her relationship with Cleveland Cavaliers player Tristan Thompson after three years of dating — the two had one daughter, True, 1, together. Thompson was seen kissing model Jordyn Woods, who used to be one of Kylie Jenner’s BFFs. As a result, Woods is now on the outs with most of the Kardashian/Jenner tribe.

People reports that Haqq was one of the members of Kardashians’ inner circle that spoke out about the scandal back in February. Soon after the scandal broke, Jenner posted a video of her daughter Stormi saying “bye” as she excitedly sat on a high chair. A commenter wrote that Stormi was “in Calabasas waiting for Jordyn to pack her s— and get out of Kylie’s house,” to which Haqq responded by challenging Woods’ allegiance.

“These h— ain’t loyal,” Haqq wrote, in a since-deleted comment captured by Instagram account Comments by Celebs.

“Tristan admitted it!” shouts Kim, Khloe cries and Kylie’s in shock (via @toofab)https://t.co/f2NABBdh41 — TMZ (@TMZ) June 17, 2019

The scandal will be a central storyline on the reality show’s season finale. Kardashian recently shared on her Twitter page that the Revenge Body host wouldn’t be live-tweeting during the Sunday night airing. Woods, who remains estranged from the entire family said to Entertainment Tonight that she hopes she will be portrayed “like myself, and the real me will shine,” on the finale.

While Kardashian and Woods aren’t speaking, a source tells People that Jenner is reportedly still torn between being loyal to her family or to her friend of several years.

“It’s Kylie’s choice to have some contact with Jordyn,” said the source, adding that the pair “will never be as close again as they were.”

The season finale of KUWTK airs on Sunday at 9 p.m.