‘Empire’ Actor Bryshere Gray Arrested On Misdemeanor Registration Charge

Bryshere Gray allegedly failed to register his Rolls Royce, wasn't carrying a driver's license, and hadn't insured his vehicle.

Yet another Empire actor has been arrested. This time it is 25-year-old actor Bryshere Gray who spent time in police custody in Chicago. Gray plays the little brother of Jussie Smollett’s character on the Fox television series. He was pulled over last Thursday and found to be driving a 2014 Rolls Royce with a license plate that didn’t match up. That traffic stop ended up with a misdemeanor charge, according to USA Today.

In addition to not having properly registered the luxury vehicle he was driving, Gray also allegedly had never gotten the vehicle insured. To top it off, he was found to not be carrying a driver’s license. He received a ticket and was taken to jail. While police spokeswoman Karie James shared that the actor is no longer in police custody, details regarding the specific time in which he was released were not revealed.

In addition to playing the role of Hakeem Lyon on Empire, Gray is also an American rapper. He is often known by his stage name Yazz The Greatest.

Gray’s arrest comes after the now infamous arrest of Smollett earlier this year and one of the biggest celebrity court cases of 2019 thus far, according to Page Six. Smollett, who is both black and openly gay, is known for playing a gay character on Empire. In January of 2019, he told police that he’d been the target of a racist and homophobic attack while walking alone in downtown Chicago at night. He claimed that two men had physically assaulted him while yelling racist and homophobic slurs. He said they then threw an unidentified substance on him and tied a rope around his neck.

A veteran Cook County Judge has decided that a special prosecutor will be appointed to look at how the Jussie Smollett case was handled by State’s Attorney Kim Foxx and Smollett could still face criminal charges. https://t.co/ov6F7y5EIs — WBBM Newsradio (@WBBMNewsradio) June 21, 2019

While much of the nation rushed to support him, details he was providing about the story soon began to raise questions. Before long, many were doubting whether or not the attack had ever happened. When two brothers came forward and said that Smollett had hired them to stage the attack in an attempt to bolster his career, the actor was later arrested and was facing charges for filing a false police report. In a move that shocked the nation, prosecutors suddenly dropped all the charges against him, allowing him to go free.

Judge Michael Toomin recently stated that an independent counsel will re-examine the case saying that a second look is necessary in order to “restore the public’s confidence in our criminal justice system.”

On Friday, Smollett shared a picture of himself as a baby on Instagram.

“Grateful for LOVE. Grateful for y’all. Grateful for another year around the sun,” he wrote.