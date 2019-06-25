Behati Prinsloo Embraces A Wardrobe Malfunction On Instagram

Behati Prinsloo, Adam Levine’s wife, shared a new Instagram photo that’s garnered over 38,000 likes. The photo is busy with tons of fun elements, featuring Behati in a skimpy crop tank. Because there’s so much going on in the photo, it might escape some fans that the model was actually embracing a bit of a wardrobe malfunction. The top was inevitably quite small, but it’s no big deal as Prinsloo shared the photo anyway. She Photoshopped the image so that there were images of aliens in the backdrop. In addition, there was a drawing of a woman in a thong bikini throwing up the hang loose sign with her left hand.

In addition, Behati’s face was obscured by a drawing of a green alien, as she cropped a part of her face and made a collage. The model wore tons of jewelry, including multiple long necklaces and gold bracelets. The photo is NSFW and can’t be shared here, but you can check it out on Prinsloo’s feed. Fans seemed to love the photo, with many people making references to the alien, with others calling her an “alien queen.” And while Behati doesn’t usually share altered images, perhaps she’ll share more like it in the near future.

That’s not to mention that Behati has shared several Instagram Stories, all which featured tie-dye outfits. Her daughter was visible in the photos but appeared a bit blurred. Adam and Prinsloo’s second daughter is named Gio, and she turned a year old in February. ET noted that the birthday bash was one to remember, as the mom shared an amazing photo of the party room. It was filled with an incredible number of colorful balloons, along with gold lettering that read, “Gio is 1.”

The model has maintained an incredible physique, even after giving birth to two kids. She opened up about some of her struggles, however, after she gave birth, noted Today.

“After my first baby, I had a little postpartum depression and it was difficult to get back into normal life. But after the second one (daughter Gio Grace, now almost 11 months) everything felt so much easier; it was easier for me to work out, breastfeeding was easier.”

“I felt so empowered. I was like, ‘I can do this, I have two kids. It was a beautiful journey; I loved being pregnant and I enjoyed getting back to work,” she added, describing what it was like to head back to the Victoria’s Secret catwalk.