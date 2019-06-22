Tracee Ellis Ross, 46, Shares Stunning Bikini Body In Black-And-White Instagram Post

Tracee Ellis Ross is celebrating the first day of summer by showing off her amazing physique. The Black-ish actress shared a photo with her 6.7 million followers, which shows herself wearing a black zigzag, string bikini.

In the post, the actress is staring at the camera. Her toned arms, flat stomach, and sculpted stems are on full display. She opted to wear no makeup and her curly hair is slicked into a bun. At the time of writing, the actress’ post received more than 300,000 likes. The snapshot also received more than 8,000 comments from her fans.

“This broke my screen. I need you to pay for a repair,” one follower said.

“Show these youngins! It’s me…I’m the youngins,” another follower chimed in.

The Inquisitr previously shared that the 46-year-old Girlfriends alum has shared photos of her smoking body on more than one occasion. Back in April, Ross wore a cheetah print bikini while listening to “Soulmate” by Lizzo. The Instagram video currently has more than 1.3 million views and many fans, including Lizzo herself, commented on the actress’ toned stature. Many more were amazed by Ross’ positive energy she put on display in the video.

“Love this so much! I love the light that shines through you. You are Enough!” one follower exclaimed.

“You make the world a better place,” another follower added.

In addition to sharing her bikini body with her followers, Ross also shares her commitment to fitness. On Wednesday, June 19, the Golden Globe winner shared some of her workout routines on Instagram. While wearing an olive bra and black leggings, Ross is seen working out her legs and doing some weight training.

According to Women’s Health, fitness is a large part of Ross’ secret for an amazing physique. The actress currently works out with celebrity trainer Tracey Anderson three to four times a week. She once shared a session with her and Anderson on Instagram. Ross also shared via a geotag that she frequents the Heart and Hustle gym in Los Angeles.

The outlet shared that Ross also works out alongside a few other celebrities in order to stay in shape. She was seen earlier this year with friends Gabrielle Union and Mary J. Blige for a workout. Like Ross, both the America’s Got Talent judge and the “Family Affair” songstress are in their 40s.

Fans of Tracee Ellis Ross can keep up with her summer excursions by following her on Instagram.