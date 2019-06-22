Spoilers For ‘The Young And The Restless’: Adam’s Chancellor Associate Revealed

Bombshell new The Young and the Restless spoilers reveal that Phyllis finds out an interesting Chancellor connection that Adam had in Las Vegas. Adam seems desperate to keep Phyllis from telling everything she knows, which means she’s probably in the driver’s seat now.

The mysterious Chancellor that Adam met in Vegas is Chance, according to SheKnows Soaps. Also known as Phillip Chancellor IV, Chance is the son of Nina Webster and Phillip III. Chance’s grandmother is Jill (Jess Walton). Most recently actor John Driscoll (2009-2011) portrayed the legacy character on the show. After serving in Iraq, Chance returned to Genoa City and became a detective. He had a relationship with Chloe (Elizabeth Hendrickson). Ultimately, during a sting to arrest the leaders of a drug ring, Chance’s half brother, Ronan, shot him, and the whole city mourned him. Much like others in GC, Chance didn’t really die, and it was all faked to bring down the bad guys. Chance went into Witness Protection, and only a few people realize that he’s alive. When Ronan needed a partial liver transplant, Chance was a match, and he came out of Witness Protection to help out his brother, but later Chance went back into the service. Then, he ended up with a job at the Pentagon.

Both Adam and Chance were dead to Genoa City at specific points in their lives, so it is interesting that they connected in Vegas when Adam was Spider the high stakes poker player. Phyllis wonders who would appreciate knowing about Adam’s unlikely associate.

Adam’s response to Phyllis lets her know that he does not want to disclose his relationship with Chance Chancellor. Adam offers Phyllis the position of CEO at Dark Horse. Since Adam bought Nick’s (Joshua Morrow) debt, he’s been in charge of the company because Nick walked away. Phyllis feels that seeing Nick’s reaction to her running his company would be satisfying. However, her issues with Adam are more about payback than money, so she will have to consider his offer.

Phyllis realizes something shady is going on with Chance and Adam, but she’s not sure what the men are up to, and Adam doesn’t seem like he’s interested in telling her much about the connection, which isn’t too surprising. More than once, Chance has been involved in undercover work. Could something like that be happening here? Last year, Christine (Lauralee Bell) and Paul (Doug Davidson) brought J.T. (Thad Luckinbill) back to investigate Victor (Eric Braeden). Perhaps, Chance and Adam are doing something like that, or there could be something more sinister going on instead.