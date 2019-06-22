London Mayor Blasts Trump As The ‘6 Ft 3 Child In The White House’

London Mayor Sadiq Khan blasted Donald Trump on Saturday, calling him the “6 ft 3 child in the White House.” Khan called out the president for his social media use while speaking at an education event in London.

According to The Independent, he told the audience that he had turned his phone off, but asked that someone alert him if Trump started tweeting about him.

“For those of you that have your phones on, if somebody starts tweeting about me – a 6ft 3 child in the White House – can you let me know” he joked.

Reportedly, the U.K. politician appeared at the Together for Education event in Westminster’s Central Hall. After making the joke, the gathered teachers cheered and applauded.

Khan and Trump have had an ongoing feud for some time. Earlier this week, Trump retweeted a post from a right-wing commentator that called the recent violence in the city “Khan’s Londonistan.” The president also called Khan “a disaster.”

In response, Khan called out the fact that Trump was reposting things from far-right activists and acting as a symbol for racists around the world, according to The BBC.

“It’s remarkable that you’ve got the president of the USA amplifying the tweets of a far-right activist, amplifying a racist tweet,” he said. “That’s one of my concerns about Donald Trump – he’s now seen as a poster boy for racists around the world, whether you’re a racist in this country, whether you’re a racist in Hungary, a racist in Italy, or a racist in France.”

According to The Daily Beast, earlier this month, Khan called Trump “one of the most egregious examples of a growing global threat” of anti-Muslim rhetoric. He went on to say that the far right influence is rising around the globe and threatening democratic freedoms more than any other time since World War II. He also called out the royal family for inviting and celebrating Trump during a state visit in June.

It’s not the first time that Khan has called the president childish, according to CNN. Earlier this month, Khan said that Trump behaved in the way you’d expect an 11-year-old to after Trump called Khan a “stone-cold loser.” He then said he thought it was beneath him to respond with the same sort of name calling.

Khan may have further insulted Trump after he approved a giant inflatable balloon, which depicted the president as a baby wearing a diaper. Khan gave protestors permission to float the balloon outside of Parliament during Trump’s visit to the country.