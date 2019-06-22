Carrie Underwood’s Sizzling Post-Baby Body Gets Noticed, ‘Them Legs’

Carrie Underwood’s post-baby body is getting noticed. The American Idol winner’s recent Instagram update showed fans the singer’s sensational physique – she gave birth to her second child in January.

Carrie’s photo came from her Minnesota performance. While the snap didn’t seem to have a body-flaunting agenda, it was showing this mother of two’s sizzling shape. Carrie had been photographed on stage holding a guitar. Looking downward as she took to the microphone, Carrie looked every inch the pop star. Her purple outfit came as a glamorous mini dress with a long flowing train. The look sent out the 36-year-old’s muscular legs and arms – fans appear to have been picking up on Carrie’s body.

“Them Legs!” one fan wrote.

“@carrieunderwood those legs though!!! Amazing” was another comment.

While this music icon continues to make headlines for her records, she likewise fronts media outlets on account of her motherhood. Just yesterday, Carrie opened up to People on how being a mother of two is going for her. Her words seemed to suggest taking a spontaneous approach to life alongside embracing self-acceptance.

“Sometimes I feel like I just need to cry, for no reason, and there’s not anything that happened. I’ve learned to be OK with that, whereas five or 10 years ago I would have been like, ‘Oh my God, something’s wrong with me!'”

While some fans picked up on the leggy display from Carrie’s recent pictures, many simply thanked the star for her stellar performance, and others shared what an amazing night they’d had.

Activity on Underwood’s Instagram is largely music-based, although her snaps aren’t exclusively of the “Before He Cheats” singer on stage. Fans following Carrie’s account are regularly treated to glimpses into her personal life as a mother of two and wife to Mike Fischer. Carrie and Mike tied the knot in 2010. The couple has now celebrated the 10-year mark together – they started dating in 2008.

As a bonafide superstar, Carrie now comes as a symbol of just how well things can go on a reality judging show. In 2005, she was crowned the winner of American Idol. She has since released six albums and won countless accolades including 13 American Music Awards, while also branching into acting.

Carrie’s update had racked up over 100,000 likes within 12 hours of going live, with over 500 fans taking the time to leave a comment. At the time of writing, she is currently sitting at 8.7 million Instagram followers. Fans wishing to see more of Carrie should follow her account.