Cardi B Admits That She’s Dropping Over $400,000 On Her Daughter’s Birthday Celebration

Cardi B is known for her extravagant dress and lifestyle so it’s no surprise that she’s planning an elaborate birthday party for her daughter Kulture, whom she shares with fellow rapper, Offset. Kulture will be turning 1-year-old on July 10. Most babies her age would likely have a small party with family, some balloons and a cake. But a simple party just won’t do for Cardi B, who is planning on dropping a small fortune on Kulture’s birthday festivities, as she revealed during an Instagram live session on June 19. She admitted that she’ll be spending around $400,000 when all is said and done, according to Hollywood Life.

Cardi recognizes that $400,000 is a pretty incredible amount of money to spend on a child who is likely too young to even remember her first birthday. However, Kulture is Cardi’s only child and she wants everything to be special.

“No lie, I’m spending about $400,000. And it’s like, da*n! $400,000 for a birthday party? But that’s because it’s her first birthday party and sh*t costs,” she said.

Of course, this announcement was made prior to the shocking news that the popular rapper is facing two felony counts for attempted assault during an altercation with two bartenders named Jade and Baddie Gi in August of 2018. The incident, which took place in a New York strip club, came after Cardi accused Jade of having an affair with her husband, 27-year-old Offset. She was then arrested in October of 2018 after reportedly turning herself over to police.

Cardi B hit with new felony charges in strip club brawl https://t.co/o6Dx3D0Ll7 pic.twitter.com/aA4Ckhg6oA — CTV News (@CTVNews) June 22, 2019

A grand jury recently indicted Cardi on 14 charges and she’ll be heading back to court later this week for an arraignment. There’s no denying that she’s looking at a long and drawn out legal battle. As a result, she might be needing that extra $400,000 for court fees.

Even though Kulture is only 11 months old, Cardi hasn’t hesitated to spoil her in any way she can. The celebrity baby already has several of her her own diamond chains, including a tiny diamond bracelet that spells out her name. Recently, the rapper shared how she was feeling about her daughter getting ready to turn 1-year-old. She admitted she’s already been starting to get emotional about it.

“My baby [is] 11 months and I can’t handle it. What’s wrong with me? I been emotional all day. I’m fine, I’m fine, I’m fine. I’m madly, overly in love with my child.”

She then thanked her husband for helping her bring baby Kulture into the world, writing “thanks Offset.”