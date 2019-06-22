Canadian Lingerie Model Danielle Knudson Flaunts Perky Bosom In Black Lace Bralette

Danielle Knudson sent temperatures soaring on Instagram with her latest photo share. On Friday night, the Canadian hottie took to the popular social media platform to drop a sizzling lingerie shot – one that Instagram branded as her best pic ever.

The snapshot in question saw the celebrated lingerie model do what she does best – namely, showcase sexy underwear in a steamy photo shoot. While Danielle regularly treats her 475,000 Instagram followers to head-turning snaps from her scorching lingerie campaigns for various fashion brands, the new photo proved to be particularly popular with her fans. A striking black-and-white photo, the shot quickly raked more than 9,000 likes. In addition, 180 people took to the comment section to shower Danielle with compliments and sweet messages of appreciation.

Posing in a black lace bralette, the 29-year-old stunner sent pulses racing among her vast base of admirers. Photographed against the backdrop of a white, airy curtain, one draped over a sunlit window, Danielle showed off her modeling chops in the sultry snapshot. Channeling her inner seductress, the blonde bombshell gracefully raised one arm above her head to better showcase the black bralette. As she stared into the distance with an intense gaze, she parted her plump lips in a provocative way, all the while absent-mindedly playing with a rebel strand of hair.

For the sweltering new pic, Danielle slipped into a gauzy mesh bralette that left very little to the imagination. Embroidered with lace detailing, the eye-catching piece beautifully flattered her tall, statuesque figure, drawing the eye to her ample décolletage area.

Danielle showed quite a generous amount of cleavage in the skin-baring snap. Closely cropped to her bust, the photo put her shapely chest on full display, while also drawing attention to her alluring facial expression.

The gorgeous lingerie model looked nothing short of irresistible in the black bralette. The lacy top made a very appealing contrast to her fair skin and light-toned decor, emerging as the focal point of the shot. Aside from flaunting her perky bust in the revealing underwear, Danielle also flashed her washboard abs in the arresting pic, showcasing her lithe waistline with grace and disarming charm.

The stunning lingerie model accentuated her beautiful visage with artfully applied makeup, which included dramatic eyeliner, shimmering eyeshadow, and a touch of subtle lipstick. She wore her golden tresses in a relaxed, flowy style, letting her long locks cascade down her back and over her shoulders in loose waves.

Unsurprisingly, the photo stirred a lot of reaction on Instagram, eliciting a flurry of comments from Danielle’s adoring fans.

“W a o u [sic] beautiful, even in B & W. Thanks Much for sharing this Danielleknudson1,” wrote one Instagram user.

The sentiment was echoed by a second message that read, “Wow. Just beautiful,” trailed by a trio of fire emoji.

“Are u [sic] real? LMK [tulip emoji],” asked one bewildered fan, noticeably entranced by Danielle’s beauty.

“You are absolutely beautiful and your long blonde Hair is Amazing @danielleknudson1,” noted another comment, followed by a string of flattering emoji.

The long line of messages continued in roughly the same fashion, as Danielle’s Instagram followers piled on the praises for her smoking-hot look, labeling the model as “seductive” and “breathtakingly beautiful.”

One ardent fan even went as far as to say that the new lingerie photo topped all of her other posts.

“Best ever photo of you,” they remarked in a message trailed by a seemingly endless string of two-hearts emojis.