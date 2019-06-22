Paris Hilton Bares Outrageous Cleavage In Bathrobe Selfie

Paris Hilton knows how to up the ante. The heiress and socialite has taken to Instagram to celebrate all things selfie – her June 21 update came very NSFW.

Opting out of her usual clingy and tiny dresses, Paris had gone for a simple bathrobe. The 38-year-old hadn’t held back on the cleavage, though. Wearing nothing but her white-toweled piece, the star stood in front of her mirror for a bold and fairly outrageous display. Fans were sent a hefty dose of Paris’ chest, although the snap likewise gave an insight into Paris’ surroundings.

The picture suggested Paris to be in her room. Counters in front of her showed various cosmetics products and a bottle of water. Paris appeared to have used her blushes and lipsticks – the star’s makeup came powdered and highlighted with nude lips and dark eyes. While the update was a still photo, Paris had added her signature finish. Animated twinkle effects were added around the picture’s parameters. An update from this girly queen isn’t complete without a few extras.

Fans have been commenting.

“Damm [sic] Paris” was one of the most-liked comments.

“Well well well!!! Hottie” was another

One fan did, however, seem to disagree with the caption.

“It is not a selfie,” they wrote.

Activity on Paris’ Instagram has been busy of late. This jet-setting DJ keeps her fans updated on her travels, late-night parties, and fashion. While the 2000s mostly saw Hilton stumbling in and out of clubs as a high-profile guest, 2019 sees those venues form the star’s workplace. Paris is now a respected DJ. Her sets can earn her a fortune.

Paris has recently released a new single. “My Best Friend’s *ss” features her old friend and high-profile reality star Kim Kardashian. The two teased the track’s release with social media videos of themselves in tiny metallic dresses. Paris also appears to have been socializing with other members of the Kardashian-Jenner clan of late. Her Instagram update yesterday came with Kim’s mother Kris Jenner. The Hiltons are known to be close friends with the Keeping Up With The Kardashians stars.

Paris has also been busy promoting The Glam App – as her bio states, she is both a “partner” and “investor” in the health and beauty app. Given that this girl flies the flag for girly glam, her decision to branch into The Glam App seems fitting.

Paris’ bathrobe picture had racked up over 800,000 views within 14 hours of going live. Paris has 10.9 million Instagram followers.