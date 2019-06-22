Emily Ratajkowski Flaunts Killer Bikini Bod In Outrageously Skimpy Tans

Emily Ratajkowski certainly knows how to bring the heat to Instagram. The stunning supermodel doesn’t let inhibitions get in the way of a fabulous shot and can often be seen stripping down to scanty bikinis on the popular social media platform.

Her skin-baring snaps have earned the gorgeous Sports Illustrated: Swimsuit Edition model a massive fan base of more than 23.2 million Instagram followers, who regularly check her page to catch the latest hot updates. Although Emily’s newest posts have been rather tame as of late, the 28-year-old stunner was recently featured in a series of sweltering photos shared by Inamorata Woman, the successful swimwear and lingerie brand that she herself runs and designs for.

As The Inquisitr recently shared, the brunette bombshell brought Instagram to its knees with a steamy video that put her Internet-famous booty on full display. The short clip saw Emily don an eye-catching white polka-dot bikini from her latest swimwear collection. Launched earlier this month, the new designs have gotten an ample coverage on social media after Emily posed for a torrid ’80s-inspired photo shoot that set Instagram on fire, per a previous report from The Inquisitr.

While Emily is busy promoting her new collection, the savvy businesswoman is adamant about shining the light on some of her older designs as well. Case in point, last weekend, the busty brunette was snapped rocking her outrageously skimpy Las Olas bikini set while vacationing in Bermuda, as covered by The Inquisitr at the time.

In a series of racy pics shared to Instagram on Sunday, Emily modeled the cobalt blue version of the scanty-two piece – a very revealing design, made up of a tiny triangle top and a string thong bottom. The same bikini set, albeit in a different color, was showcased in the latest Instagram post shared by Inamorata Woman.

For the photo in question, Emily slipped into the tan Las Olas bikini. Boasting the same daring design and the easily recognizable extra-long string ties attached to the minuscule top, the tan two-piece featured one distinctive element in the form of ruched detailing.

As per usual, Emily flaunted her insane body in the barely-there bikini. Rocking a pair of trendy sunglasses, the “Blurred Lines” hottie flashed her deep cleavage in the dangerously low-cut bikini. Posing on a tropical beach, with the crystal-clear ocean at her back and a paradisaical island looming in the background, the pillowy-lipped model showed off her washboard abs in the tan two-piece.

The racy swimsuit did a fantastic job at highlighting Emily’s statuesque figure. Stretching all across the tiny triangular pieces of fabric that made up the itty-bitty bikini, the ruched details offered texture to the ensemble, drawing attention to her killer curves.

With the top’s long, dramatic string tied around her midriff a number of times, the dark-haired beauty showcased her impossibly narrow waistline in the tan bikini. At the same time, the high-waisted thong also featured long strings that draped down her sculpted hips, further accentuating her hourglass frame and leading the eye toward her chiseled thighs.

Fans who want to see more of Emily’s sizzling bikini shots can follow the acclaimed supermodel on Instagram.