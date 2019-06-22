Bethenny Frankel Blocks ‘View’ Host Sunny Hostin On Twitter As Their Feud Escalates

Bethenny Frankel blocked Sunny Hostin on Twitter as the battle between the two television stars continues to boil. The Real Housewives of New York star and The View host have been feuding this week after Hostin claimed that Frankel yelled at her child on a beach.

According to Radar Online, Frankel has had enough of the drama. She decided to block Hostin on social media after denying that the situation ever took place.

It all started when the hosts of The View were discussing the most recent episode of the reality show. In that episode, Luann de Lesseps and the Skinnygirl CEO were discussing Lesseps’ attempts at remaining sober after a judge ordered her to step away from the alcohol.

This discussion reminded Hostin about an interaction that she had with Frankel a few years ago.

“I have seen that kind of behavior when Bethenny yelled at my child at the beach,” Hostin said. “It was in the middle of the day, and my child was about 7, playing with other children at about 2 o’clock in the afternoon, and she said that her child was napping inside with the window open, and that our children were being too loud on the beach.”

After Frankel reportedly yelled at the kids, Hostin says she confronted the reality star.

“She yelled at my child, and I went out there and stood in front of my child, and I yelled at her and told her that adults speak to adults,” Hostin said.

A few days later, as The Inquisitr reported, Frankel denied that the situation ever took place. Frankel appeared on Andy Cohen’s Bravo series Watch What Happens Live! and told the Bravo exec that she doesn’t know what Hostin is talking about, and that she didn’t remember the situation.

Loading...

She told Cohen that she didn’t know Hostin and couldn’t address the claims.

It’s not the first time that Hostin has spoken about the event. In 2016, she said that she and Frankel rented homes in the Hamptons next to each other and that they had a confrontation. Later, she says, Frankel sent over some Skinnygirl margarita stuff and was apologetic.

“Maybe she’s much nicer now, but she was pretty ugly to all of us,” she said, according to Us Weekly.

A person close to Frankel told the magazine that Hostin has also attacked Frankel’s relief efforts and continues to attack the star, which is a “shame.”