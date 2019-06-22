‘The Young And The Restless’ Spoilers Weekly Video Preview: Phyllis Gets Revenge

The Young and the Restless spoilers weekly video preview brings back several old favorites — Phyllis, Adam, and Chelsea heat things up as things get wild in Genoa City.

Adam (Mark Grossman) is back in town, and he’s stirring things up with the Newman family heedless of Victor’s (Eric Braeden) rare, life-threatening illness. Plus, Phyllis (Michelle Stafford) returned from her kidnapping fiasco as a whole new person, and she is ready to get her revenge on all those who have wronged her. Finally, Chelsea (Melissa Claire Egan) returns to ensure that her new life remains safe, but she’s in for a big shakeup.

Phyllis and Adam work together and get the best revenge. It appears as if Phyllis takes Adam up on his offer of becoming the CEO of Dark Horse, which will really stick in Nick’s craw. Plus, she could make some waves with Jabot, leveraging her power at Dark Horse. It also looks like Phyllis finally figures out that Kevin (Greg Rikaart) is the one who kidnapped her. Oops! She grabs Kevin, and it looks like Phyllis might just strangle the computer whiz.

Chelsea returns at long last, and she and Nick (Joshua Morrow) share a much-needed hug. Nick called her to warn her Adam may come after Connor next since he’s suing Nick for custody of Christian. Chelsea lets Adam know that he never hesitated to stab her in the back, and she appears pretty angry about things even though when he supposedly “died” they were very much in love.

Ultimately, though, Chelsea may end up breaking Nick’s heart because it looks like the scene is set for a love triangle. Chelsea and Adam feel the heat of their passion, and they share a kiss sometime this summer, which is sure to cause Nick some hurt.

Of course, there’s also the lingering feelings between Adam and Sharon (Sharon Case) that must be dealt with, and Rey (Jordi Vilasuso) could end up on the short end of the stick. However, if Chelsea and Adam do end up reuniting, then Sharon could be left out in the cold, with yet another broken relationship behind her.

Billy (Jason Thompson) spirals as the grief Adam’s actions have caused him bubbles to the surface. Somebody grabs a gun, and it could be one of several different people as emotions run high when things start to sizzle this summer in Genoa City. Things will get wild before it’s all said and done.