Blake Shelton Reveals Gwen Stefani Gave Him Handmade Gift For Birthday

Country crooner Blake Shelton recently turned 43, and he had his girlfriend Gwen Stefani by his side the whole time. Since he can likely buy anything he wants for himself, coming up with ideas for birthday gifts must be challenging. However, as People reported, Gwen came up with a thoughtful idea that the country star absolutely loved.

Although Blake likely spends a lot of his time in Los Angeles to film episodes of The Voice and attend various awards shows, when it comes time to relax, he loves nothing more than going to his ranch in Oklahoma. Knowing his passion for his paradise away from the bright lights of Hollywood, Gwen decided to get him something for the ranch. Blake clearly enjoyed the gift.

“It’s like a ‘Welcome to the Ranch’-type sign. It was a handmade deal. It’s pretty cool.”

The duo didn’t actually celebrate Blake’s birthday in Oklahoma, though — Gwen planned a pizza party at her own house with many of their friends and family. We’re not just talking about having a few pizzas delivered, though. There’s apparently a big pizza oven at Gwen’s home, so she decided to invite over a friend who owns a pizza restaurant to show them how to use the tool and serve up freshly baked pizzas for all their guests.

Gwen’s children from her previous marriage to Gavin Rossdale were at the pizza party as well, and it seems that the Stefani and Shelton families are blending together seamlessly. Blake seems to be settling into his role in their lives, and for his birthday, they followed their mom’s thoughtful example and decided to simply make him cards.

“Christmas, birthdays, any kind of holiday — they always sit down and take time to write a message and draw pictures or something. Those are the coolest, coolest things, you know? It’s something I never experienced in my life. When they take time and actually make something, it’s pretty cool.”

Of course, it isn’t all fun and games between Blake and Gwen. The two have both taken to social media to share a little good-natured teasing about who will triumph on the upcoming season of The Voice. It seems both stars are determined to come out on top and find the contestant who’ll end up winning it all. Plus, with Blake’s former The Voice bestie Adam Levine gone now, he’ll have to direct all his silly teasing at someone else.